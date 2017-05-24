Platforms and news organizations both need to do more with technology to protect people.

There’re some really bad people who harass journalists. Women and minorities, especially, are the targets of extreme vitriol. Yet many newsrooms do little or nothing to attempt to protect their employees, or to think through how journalists and organizations should respond when harassment occurs. Harassers and trolls have multiple motivations, often simple racism or misogyny, or in support of misinformation, or to suppress law enforcement or intelligence operations. Frequently, what appears to be multiple harassers are actually sock puppets, Twitter bots, or multiple accounts operated by single individuals. Sustained harassment can do some serious psychological damage, and I speak from personal experience. Outright intimidation is a related problem, suppressing the delivery of trustworthy news—the kind of news reporting that is vital to democratic governance. The usual solution is to ignore trolls and harassers, but they can be persistent, and they often game the system successfully. You can mute or block a harasser on Twitter or Facebook, but it's easy enough for them to create a new account in most systems.

If you're knowledgeable in Internet forensics, you can sometimes trace a harasser’s account, and “dox” them—that is, post personally identifiable information as a deterrent. However, that really needs to be done in a manner consistent with site terms and conditions, maybe working with their trust and safety team. (Seriously, this is a major ethical and legal issue.) A collection of essays from technologists and scholars about how machines are reshaping civil society

Read more Or, if you have a thick skin, you can respond with “shock and awe,” that is, with a brutal response in turn. Or, you can reason with them, which has sometimes been known to work. Retaliation against professionals, however, often backfires. They’re usually well-funded, without conscience, and are often very smart. One method to address rampant harassment would be for news organizations to work with their security departments to evaluate the worst abuse, and do risk assessment. Sometimes threats are only threats—but sometimes they’re serious. News organizations might share information regarding harassers, while respecting the rights of the accused and the terms and conditions of the organizations involved. There are also serious legal and ethical considerations here, to be considered. Perhaps news orgs could enlist subscribers or other friends to bring harassment to light. Participants in such a system could simply tweet to the harasser an empty message, or with a designated hashtag, withdrawing approval while avoiding bringing attention to the actual harassment. The empty message might communicate a lot, in zero words.