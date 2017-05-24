The audio recording of a congressional candidate accused of body-slamming a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana is extraordinary for several reasons. If you haven’t listened to it yet, and you really should, it’s essential to at least read the short transcript: Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian: ...the CBO score. Because, you know, you were waiting to make your decision about health care until you saw the bill and it just came out... Greg Gianforte, the congressional candidate: Yeah, we’ll talk to you about that later. Jacobs: Yeah, but there’s not going to be time. I’m just curious— Gianforte: Okay, speak with Shane, please. [loud scuffling noises, an even louder crash, repeated thumping] Gianforte: [shouting] I’m sick and tired of you guys! Jacobs: Jesus chri—! Gianforte: The last guy that came in here, you did the same thing! Get the hell out of here! Jacobs: Jesus! Gianforte: Get the hell out of here! The last guy did the same thing! You with The Guardian?

Jacobs: Yes! And you just broke my glasses. Gianforte: The last guy did the same damn thing. Jacobs: You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses. Gianforte: Get the hell out of here. Jacobs: You’d like me to get the hell out of here, I’d also like to call the police. Can I get you guys’ names? Unidentified third man: Hey, you gotta leave. Jacobs: He just body-slammed me. Unidentified third man: You gotta leave. This is an astonishing encounter. First, there is the simple fact of it. A man who is perhaps hours away from being elected to the U.S. Congress—a person who is pledging to represent the interests of his fellow Americans—can be heard shouting and allegedly attacking a citizen who calmly asked him what he thought about his party’s health-care plan. I have experienced many tense confrontations with elected officials in my life as a journalist. They have shouted at me and run away from me—into taxi cabs, state-house elevators, even (hilariously) the little slow-moving trolley cars under the U.S. Capitol. Once, the former mayor of Honolulu—towering over me at 6 feet 7 inches tall—screamed at me after I asked him a question, about historic preservation of all things, on the steps of City Hall. Reporters are accustomed to this treatment. What appears to have happened to Jacobs is something else entirely, and it should frighten any citizen who believes in democracy. (And not least of all because the Gianforte campaign’s description of what happened contradicts what anyone can hear on the tape.)