It was an advertisement for AT&T in 1994, and people clicked on it like crazy.

People don’t often click on banner ads these days—at least not on purpose, anyway. In fact, many internet users actively go out of their way to never see advertisements. Ad blockers create all kinds of problems for companies that rely on ad dollars to pay their workers (cough cough like journalists cough), but it’s understandable why ad blockers appeal to people. Display ads are too often clunky, ugly, and intrusive—all kinds of ad trackers collect and sell data about people. All this is part of why reports that Google will make ad blocking part of its Chrome web browser are so ominous: Google, the largest beneficiary of web advertising on the planet, wants to block ads that help anybody else make money. How did we get here? There was a time, in another century, when people used to click on banner ads. Back when they were still a novelty some 20 years ago, people even shared links to banner ads—or, at least, to the first one ever, anyway. The banner ad that’s widely described as the first ever was a little rectangle purchased by AT&T on HotWired.com in 1994. About 44 percent of the people who saw it actually clicked on it. The ad set off a chain reaction that altered the course of the advertising industry—and any other industry that overlapped with it. (“It’s almost like a prank that was played by the technology industry on the media industry 20 years ago,” Chris Dixon, the tech investor, told The New York Times in 2014.)

The first banner ad was part of AT&T’s larger “You Will” campaign, which included a series of television commercials featuring predicted scenes from an internet-enabled future—in many cases quite accurately. (One failure: AT&T predicted video calling, but not mobile video calling, imaging FaceTime taking place in a phone booth.) According to Wired, HotWired had 14 additional banner ads ready to go from other companies—including Club Med, 1-800-Collect, and Zima—but AT&T just happened to be the first. Banner ads caught on quickly. In 1995, Yahoo announced an advertising deal for their own primitive banner ads—with the logos of five sponsor companies rotating daily atop Yahoo’s site. By the time the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine captured the first glimpse of HotWired, in 1997, there were multiple advertisements on the site, including display ads for discount PCs and data centers. The real problem for HotWired’s ad agency at the time, Ryan Singel wrote for Wired in 2010, “was realizing that banner ads would be clickable, so it had to create websites for its clients, who weren’t even sure that interacting online was a good idea—or that the ads were even legal.”