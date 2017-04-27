Being a billionaire means sometimes having a secret side-project big enough to necessitate an actual NASA hangar. That appears to be the case for the Google co-founder Sergey Brin, anyway. Brin is building a huge airship inside of Hangar 2 at the NASA Ames Research Center, according to a report from Bloomberg, but it’s unclear whether the covert project is a business effort, a very impressive hobby, or something else. (Brin didn’t respond to my request for an interview. “Sorry, I don't have anything to say about this topic right now,” he told Bloomberg in an email.) If you’re like me, your first response is probably: Whoa. And then, immediately: Why? Why on Earth would anyone, in 2017, build a dirigible? One reason is fuel efficiency, suggests Bloomberg, which says the head of Brin’s secret project once described plans for a cargo-hauling blimp that would be more fuel efficient than a plane or even a truck. But there’s still the question of why zeppelins, a public fascination in the days before aviation, still loom so large in modern culture. Today, the zeppelin evokes an ominous moment in 20th-century history. When the Hindenburg burst into flames in 1937, it was seared into collective memory with vast newspaper coverage, ghastly newsreel footage, and Herbert Morrison's heartfelt eyewitness radio report for the Chicago news station WLS in Chicago. (“Oh, the humanity! ... I can hardly breathe ... I’ve lost my voice. This is the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed.”)

Before the Hindenburg crashed, however, it was a marvel of transatlantic flight. This was an era when the modern metropolis was conceived of as incomplete without its own high-profile dirigible dock. The zeppelin mooring station atop the Empire State Building was never actually used; the plan was mostly a publicity stunt for the Art Deco skyscraper. Giant airships did occasionally hover over Manhattan in the early 1930s, however. In one case, the dirigible Columbia delivered a bundle of newspapers across town. According to newspaper accounts from the era, New Yorkers were accustomed to seeing the Columbia’s red neon glow above the city’s night sky. Goodyear, which owned the airship, also offered $3 sightseeing flights. It crashed, killing one mechanic, in 1932. The public’s faith in the technology began to sour. By the time the 1940s rolled around, with the rise of aviation and the world’s technological efforts trained on World War II, dirigibles quickly went out of fashion. The skies had indeed become a prominent stage in the theater of war, but attacks were carried out by dive-bombing airplane fighter pilots—not balloon-men. An earlier generation’s prediction, that great warships would fire at each other among the clouds, had not come to pass.