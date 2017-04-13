In a letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos wrote about how the company is making machine-learning tools widely available.

Like “big data” and “social media” before it, the term “artificial intelligence” has become so buzzworthy at this point that it’s largely lost meaning. If everything seems to be powered by A.I., that’s because many companies are desperate to be perceived as leaders in machine learning (or deep learning, or natural language generation, all of which fall under the A.I. umbrella)—even when they’re not. It’s understandable. Artificial intelligence is an increasingly powerful force in the world, even as our grasp of what A.I. is and does continuously evolves. I like how the software engineer Liza Daly recently put it: “artificial intelligence tends to mean whatever it is that computers can’t quite master yet.” So it makes sense that Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and CEO, spent a good chunk of his latest letter to Amazon shareholders focused on artificial intelligence. The letter is worth reading in full. It contains of all kinds of pleasing Bezosisms—“disagree and commit” deserves its own article, really—but I want to focus on the section Bezos devotes to artificial intelligence, which he describes as a big trend but one that’s also “strangely hard for large organizations to embrace.”

“At Amazon, we’ve been engaged in the practical application of machine learning for many years now,” Bezos writes. “Some of this work is highly visible: our autonomous Prime Air delivery drones; the Amazon Go convenience store that uses machine vision to eliminate checkout lines; and Alexa, our cloud-based AI assistant.” Here’s where it starts to get more interesting: “But much of what we do with machine learning happens beneath the surface. Machine learning drives our algorithms for demand forecasting, product search ranking, product and deals recommendations, merchandising placements, fraud detection, translations, and much more.” And then, when Bezos gets into what all this means for Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud services platform, is where it gets really interesting: “Inside AWS, we’re excited to lower the costs and barriers to machine learning and AI so organizations of all sizes can take advantage of these advanced techniques,” Bezos writes. He goes on to describe how Amazon’s cloud-services clients can use the company’s pre-packaged deep-learning frameworks—including the systems that power the Amazon Echo; Amazon Polly, the company’s text-to-speech program; and Amazon Rekognition, its facial recognition software. Clients have access to these technologies through a simple API, Bezos says, meaning developers for a range of companies can tap into Amazon’s suite of A.I. programs without having any machine learning expertise themselves.