The seconds between the warning of an impending earthquake and the moment the quake hits can be the difference between life or death. In that time, automatic brakes can halt trains; people can duck for cover or rush for safety. But current warning systems aren’t always where they are needed, and scientists don’t fully understand what determines the size and location of earthquakes. Nearly 10,000 people were killed in earthquakes in 2015, the majority from the devastating Nepal quake. The federal government estimates that earthquakes cause $5.3 billion in damage per year to buildings in the U.S. Ground-based sensors help warn of quakes, but they have their limits. Now, a group of researchers at Columbia University are taking measurement somewhere new: underwater. They’re designing a system that could lead to faster warnings for people living near areas affected by underwater earthquakes and tsunamis. If they succeed, they could help reduce the damage caused by these natural disasters and save many lives.

I recently visited a laboratory at Columbia’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, in Rockland County, New York, where a technician was testing pieces of the boxy, three-foot-long underwater seismometers under a microscope. The lab’s floor-to-ceiling shelves were stacked with bright yellow and orange parts that will have to endure crushing pressures on the ocean floor at depths of thousands of feet for years at a time. The networks of land-based earthquake monitors around the world warn of quakes by watching for changes in pressure and seismic signals. Underwater sensors could more accurately locate underwater earthquakes than ground-based networks, says Spahr Webb, the Lamont-Doherty researcher leading the project, because “the system is designed to be deployed over the top of a large earthquake and faithfully record the size and location of both the earthquake and the tsunami. … By installing pressure and seismic sensors offshore you get a much more accurate determination of location and depth of a nearby earthquake.” “There are many exciting techniques coming online.” Webb pointed out the crab-like shape of a thick steel shell that is designed to prevent the seismometers from being pried from the sea floor by fishing trawl nets. “Keeping these things where they belong is the key,” he told me. When they are launched about a year from now, 10 to 15 seismometers will be carefully lowered by a crane from a ship to the seabed. Similar to the land-based monitors, they will contain sensitive pressure sensors and accelerometers to measure and separate out seismic and oceanic signals. These sensors will monitor subduction zones, the areas where one plate of the earth’s crust slides under another. An earthquake produces a tsunami at a subduction zone when an underwater plate snaps back like a giant spring after it is forced out of position by the collision of an adjacent plate.

According to Webb, the land-based seismometers monitoring the regions that produce the largest tsunamis are sometimes more than 100 miles away, which hinders speed and accuracy. “A big motivation for the offshore observations is the size of the tsunami from any given earthquake has a large uncertainty based on land observations alone,” says Webb. In Japan, after the devastating 2011 earthquake, an expensive cable with numerous sensors was installed offshore to speed up warnings and boost accuracy. Now the Columbia seabed-based seismometers will obtain data in regions of the globe with similar tsunami hazards as Japan to augment land-based early warning systems. The project is not alone. Columbia’s seismometer system is just one of a wide array of new earthquake-monitoring technologies that are being developed. “There are many exciting techniques coming online,” says Elizabeth Cochran, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey. While the ocean depths offer opportunities to monitor quakes close to their source, for instance, watching from space could provide a wider view. Scientists at University College London have proposed launching several small satellites to look for signs of earthquakes using electromagnetic and infrared sensors. So far, experiments have proven that the concept works, but a problem has kept the project from getting off the ground: Electromagnetic and infrared signals are emitted by all sorts of things, natural as well as man-made.