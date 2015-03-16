The telescope offers one of the most seductive suggestions a technological object can carry: the idea that humans might pick up a thing, peer into it, and finally solve the riddle of the heavens as a result. Unraveling that mystery requires its own kind of refraction in perspective, collapsing the distance between near and far as a way to understand our planet and its place in the universe. This is why early astronomers didn’t just gaze up each night to produce detailed sketches of celestial bodies. They also tracked the movement of those bodies across the sky over time. They developed an understanding of Earth’s movement as a result. But to do that, they had to collect loads of data. It makes sense, then, that computers would be such useful tools in modern astronomy. Computers help us program rocket launches and develop models for flight missions, but they also analyze deep wells of information from distant worlds. Ever larger telescopes have illuminated more about the depths of the universe than the earliest astronomers ever could have dreamed.

The Gran Telescopio Canarias, in the Canary Islands, is the largest telescope on Earth. It has a diameter of 34 feet.* The Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Hawaii, if it is built, will be nearly three times larger. With telescopes, the bigger the lens or mirror, the farther you can see. But soon, artificial intelligence may help bypass size constraints and tell us what we’re looking at in outer space—even when it looks, to a telescope, like an indeterminate blob. The idea is to train a neural network so that it can look at a blurry image of space, then accurately reconstruct features of distant galaxies that a telescope could not resolve on its own. In a paper published in January by the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a team of researchers led by Kevin Schawinski, an astrophysicist at ETH Zurich, described their successful attempts to do just that. The researchers say they were able to train a neural network to identify galaxies, then, based on what it had learned, sharpen a blurry image of a galaxy into a focused view. They used machine-learning technique known as “generative adversarial network,” which involves having two neural nets compete against one another. As computer scientists and physicists experiment with these techniques, increasingly powerful telescopes will offer more opportunities for neural nets to offer clarifying views of the universe. One example is the James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST, which is set to launch next year. If all goes well, the telescope will provide views of some of the oldest galaxies in the universe—ones that formed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. “Even JWST will have trouble to resolve these baby Milky Ways,” Schawinski told me. “A neural net might help us make sense of these images.”