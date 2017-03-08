The metaphors have become inescapable, it seems. Consider the temporary dimming of the Statue of Liberty Tuesday night, which occurred on the eve of a widely publicized women’s strike, shortly after a new executive order curbing immigration to the United States, and at a time of deep uncertainty and partisanship in the country. It had to mean something, right? In a word: Nope. A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the statue had experienced a “temporary, unplanned outage,” Jerry Willis, a spokesman for the monument, told me in a statement emailed shortly before midnight. The outage, he explained, was “most likely” due to renovation work, including a project involving a new emergency generator, that began after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. But the possibility of deeper meaning was too delicious for some to resist—especially because the official explanation came from an employee of the National Park Service, which has become its own cultural symbol for resistance to the Trump administration. “Somebody’s trying to tell us something,” one person said in response to the NPS statement, which I posted on Twitter. Many others sent winky-face gifs. That Statue of Liberty has a storied history of lighting snafus. When it was first unveiled in 1886, the lights didn’t work at all. Then, for a period of weeks shortly thereafter, a lighting-design error caused Lady Liberty to appear headless, illuminated only from the shoulders down. (Her torch could be seen, but it appeared to be floating in midair.)

Technological failures like these are often mined for metaphor. That’s because they’re an easy target. When the Statue of Liberty was in disemheaded-body mode, in the 1880s, it was at the height of a fierce battle over which government agency should pay for the lighting scheme. Go figure. Similarly, the Titanic wasn’t just a ship that sank, it was seen as a catastrophic failure of hubris. The lesson was this: Put too much faith in technology, and you will be let down. The Titanic wasn’t only not unsinkable, as its creators had claimed, but it sank on its maiden voyage. It was a failure as spectacular as it was tragic. One of the reasons people were so obsessed with Y2K in late 1999 was because it represented more than an isolated technological problem. It was also an expression of uncertainty about the dawn of a new millennium, at a time when computers and the internet were beginning to dramatically reshape society. “This can be conceptualized as a special kind of ripple effect in which a strong metaphor for technological failure enters the cultural lexicon and becomes a defining feature for how technology is perceived,” wrote the authors of “The Social Amplification of Risk,” in 2003. “Thus, technological failures and crashes may become collectively viewed through a single, over-arching concept that provides a convenient explanatory mechanism for why such failures occur.” How a person perceives technological failure is also deeply tied to that person’s level of trust in institutions like government. This is also why the Statue of Liberty lighting debacle is particularly fertile for metaphor: because it involved the technological failure of a deeply symbolic national icon—an icon which is managed by an agency that has itself become an emblem of the fight against the symbolic extinguishing of liberty's light.