In the era of self-driving cars, a scary but otherwise uneventful car crash can be huge news. This was the case in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday, when an Uber self-driving car was hit so hard that it rolled onto its side. There were no serious injuries reported. Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars in Arizona as a result, a spokeswoman for the company told me. “We are continuing to look into this incident, and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Atlantic. Uber also suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh and San Francisco “for the day, and possibly longer,” The New York Times reported. In addition to its global ride-hailing service, Uber has been testing its self-driving car technology on public roads in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and California for several months. The vehicle involved in the Arizona crash was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision—meaning the car was driving itself with a human riding behind the wheel—but police in Tempe say Uber wasn’t to blame for what happened. A human-driven vehicle failed to yield at a traffic signal, and collided with the Uber SUV, police said in local news reports.

The incident is a reminder of the need for this technology in the first place: Humans are abysmally bad drivers. But it's also a reminder of how much Uber has riding on the success of self-driving cars. And how much is that? Everything, basically. If self-driving cars are adopted on a mass scale and Uber isn't leading the way, its current business—which revolves around humans driving cars—is made obsolete. But if Uber finds a way to dominate in the development of self-driving cars, it can remove those costly human drivers from its business model—a scenario that could mean a windfall for Uber. Succeeding on this front "is basically existential for us," Uber's CEO, Travis Kalanick, told Bloomberg Businessweek in August.

What Happens If Uber Fails?

As Uber Melts Down, Its CEO Says He 'Must Fundamentally Change' The ride-sharing company is uniquely positioned in the self-driving car space this way. Google’s self-driving car project, now rebranded as Waymo, could fail and its parent company would still have a massively profitable search engine to fall back on. “Every other company isn’t betting the company’s future on self-driving cars,” said Arun Sundararajan, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business. “Google will be fine. Uber is the one company in the world who has really made this all-or-nothing bet.” The crash in Tempe is unlikely to derail Uber’s self-driving car aspirations—especially if the incident played out the way law enforcement described, and Uber was not at fault. But Uber is facing several other major problems. For one, there’s the federal lawsuit.