Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz, whose abduction rattled New York City in 1979, is the latest step toward solving a decades-old mystery. It’s also a reminder of how dramatically information-distribution channels have evolved in recent decades—specifically the systems used to notify the public about missing children and other emergencies. Patz was the first missing child to appear on milk cartons nationwide in the United States, in 1984, as part of a national campaign run by the National Child Safety Council and hundreds of dairies across the country. The program began in Des Moines, but went nationwide so that the same photos could be distributed across state lines. The idea was to reach a wider audience “since kidnappers often whisk children from state to state,” as one news syndicate explained matter-of-factly in 1985. This logic is remarkable in retrospect, now that information can be instantly published and shared on a global scale. To distribute information nationwide, just 30 years ago, people were using milk cartons. The World Wide Web was still nearly a decade away from entering the public domain.

Milk-carton kids, in their day, were the face of a clunky kind of push notification—one that you had to buy at the supermarket and keep in your fridge. In the early 1980s, you could get national news each night from the big television networks—but this was a format concerned with matters than extended beyond missing children. Or you might turn to magazines, which came out weekly or monthly. Media space was finite. News took a while to get around. The New York Times didn’t launch a national edition until 1980. The idea of real-time broadcasting—on fledgling networks like CSPAN and CNN, launched in 1979 and 1980 respectively—was still strange and new. This was the media backdrop at a time when milk manufacturers were compelled to enter the world of news distribution. And they were willing to help publish information about missing children—even though it meant they lost potentially value ad-revenue space on their cartons. (Yes, milk cartons carried ads in those days.) “Their faces will be there at the breakfast table,” Joe Mayo, a police commander in Chicago told The Associated Press in 1985, shortly after the program launched. “People will have to think about it.” “With so many children missing,” The New York Times reported in 1985, “the milk-carton program could continue for years.” And it did, for a while. In fact, missing children began to pop up everywhere: on grocery bags, videotapes, television commercials, toll tickets, trucks, billboards, utility bills, pizza boxes, telephone directories, and beyond. The effort worked at least some of the time: Newspapers in the late 1980s and early 1990s carried countless stories about milk-carton children who were recognized and reunited with their parents.