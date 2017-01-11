Updated at 12:25 p.m.

After months of equivocating on the origin of cyberattacks that targeted Democrats before the election, President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks Russia was behind the intrusions.

“As for hacking, I think it was Russian,” Trump said at a press conference in New York. “But I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people.”

Later, he emphasized his skepticism. “It could’ve been others also,” he said.

At a meeting on Friday, the president-elect was briefed on classified intelligence by the heads of the NSA, FBI, and CIA, as well as the Director of National Intelligence. They presented a report that concluded, with high confidence, that the Russian government directed the cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and top Democrats like Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta. The investigation also found that that the Russian campaign, ordered by President Vladimir Putin, was engineered to help get Trump elected. A brief, unclassified summary of the agencies’ findings was made public last week.