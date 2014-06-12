Casting doubt on security experts’ ability to identify the culprits behind cyberattacks could make it hard to deter the next one.

Since well before he was elected president, Donald Trump has been casting doubt on the accuracy and integrity of investigations that assign blame for cyberattacks. His statements have created an atmosphere of mistrust around forensic analyses, like the one focused on Russia that three top spy agencies briefed him on last week. This confusion benefits Trump by deflecting uncomfortable questions about Russia’s role in shifting public opinion about him and his opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton. But it’s also a boon to state-sponsored hackers, for whom uncertainty is the ideal camouflage. That’s why the Obama administration made a habit of publicly attributing cyberattacks, like North Korea’s attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, or, less formally, China’s theft of sensitive records from the Office of Personnel Management. For the past several years, the Justice Department also has brought charges against a bevy of state-sponsored hackers from places like China, Iran, and Syria, in a name-and-shame campaign aimed at outing the perpetrators of smaller hacks.

In an article published last year in the Harvard National Security Journal, John Carlin—then the head of the Justice Department’s national security division—argued that disrupting cyberattacks and deterring future intrusions both hinge on placing public blame. “To do either, we must first strip hackers of their real or perceived cloak of anonymity through public attribution, because if a hacker is invisible, his actions are cost-free,” Carlin wrote. “Attribution is the lynchpin of our success.” The erosion of public confidence in analysts’ ability to identify hackers is dangerous. Trump appears to put far less stock in public attribution. He’s repeatedly called into question the possibility that digital investigators—whether from intelligence agencies or private companies—could piece together a cyberattack after it’s over with enough accuracy to know where it came from, despite the fact that experts regularly track down attackers by gathering digital evidence. This attitude has trickled down to the general public. Over the weekend, two reporters for The New York Times asked Trump supporters in Louisiana and Indiana for their reactions on the intelligence community’s hacking report. Their responses ranged from skepticism (“It seems silly”) to total rejection (“I don’t believe it”). This erosion of public confidence in analysts’ ability to identify hackers is dangerous. “Mistrust of attribution would make hacking easier, since it means retribution is harder: You need to have attribution for retribution, both to know that you are retaliating against the right actor and to convince the public you are justified in doing so if it is a public retaliation,” wrote Nicholas Weaver, a professor and security researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, in an email. “The former is unaffected, but the latter is compromised by needless mistrust.”