On Last Week Tonight’s last episode of 2016, a chorus of celebrities and people on the street echoed host John Oliver’s message for the end of the year: “Fuck you, 2016.” There were a litany of horrors from the year cited as justification for the grand finale—a giant statue of the numbers 2016, blown up in a slow-motion demonstrative fireball. Over the course of the year, many of these same horrors have elicited the same response on social media, where it’s become a reflex to respond to bad news by flipping the bird to the year. David Bowie is dead? Fuck you, 2016. Prince is dead too? Fuck you, 2016. The Russians hacked the U.S. election? Fuck you, 2016. Aleppo has fallen? FUCK YOU 2016! There is even a “commemorative” book (“hastily put together” by its own description) called F*ck You 2016, slated to come out in March of 2017. The way people lament 2016 on Facebook, on Twitter, is not just despairing that it’s been a bad year. They anthropomorphize the year, give it agency, and thus make it worthy of blame for the things that happened in it. 2016 took Prince and David Bowie and John Glenn and Muhammad Ali. 2016 gave us Zika, and Brexit, and so many police killings. “Hasn’t 2016 done enough?” people ask above a link to some new large or small injustice. Or “2016: The gift that keeps on giving,” they may say, seasonally. It spreads, as these online language tics do.

“People’s first inclination when things go poorly is to make sense of the situation, and we try to treat things in terms of a framework that we understand—that of what a human being does.” says Adam Waytz, a psychologist at Northwestern University. “We’re constantly in the skin of a human being, we're in the mind of a human being, and so when things go awry, we try to see some sort of human agency in the world, that caused things to turn out the way it did.” Where there is no sign of human agency, superhuman agency will do. Blaming 2016 is like blaming God, in a way. (Who, incidentally, is more likely to be blamed for suffering than praised for success.) To make sense of a moral injustice, the mind needs to see two parties—the victim and the perpetrator. In the case of something like a natural disaster, or an epidemic, where there is no clear perpetrator, people may foist the blame on God, or the universe, or 2016. Of course, sometimes there are human perpetrators behind the things that people publicly despair. There are people to blame for the bombing of Syria, or the election of Donald Trump, or Brexit. But when there are a lot of people who are responsible for a situation, and when there are a lot of situations worthy of despair, well, maybe it helps to consolidate a little. Vereshchagin Dmitry / Potapov Alexander / ILYA AKINSHIN / By-jkphotograph / Shutterstock / Zak Bickel / Paul Spella / The Atlantic It also makes sense that the consolidated condemnation of an entire year would be happening on social media. Our feeds enable a constant consumption of the world’s hurts in a way that opens hearts but stokes hopelessness. It is hard to look at the world through the lens of social media and still see it as mostly good and ultimately fair. And processing the disparate miseries that stream by requires not just accounting for each one individually, but wondering why so many? Why now? When will it end?