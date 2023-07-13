18 Ways to Think About the Heat
Yes, it’s hot out. Here are some ideas about our heat reality that go beyond the temperature.
Below is a list of ideas, arguments, and practical tips from Atlantic stories to help you navigate this heat.
What if we called it heat season, not just summer?
There’s no single too-hot-to-be-outside temperature. Trying to set one might mislead more than it would help.
Heat is becoming the 21st century’s defining human-rights issue.
The denser the city, the less greenery? Not necessarily.
Beware the “wet bulb” temperature.
Consider a white roof.
When is a heat wave “unusual”? The climate is changing too rapidly for a baseline measure.
Other countries have had more effective sunscreens for years.
Fahrenheit might just beat Celsius when describing extreme heat.
What’s made the Southwestern U.S. livable so far? Precious refuges: air-conditioned buildings, public pools, and more.
There are serious consequences to a skipped spring.
Smart thermostats may not actually reduce energy usage. That doesn’t mean they’re useless.
Don’t discount hyperlocal efforts. A group in Portland, Oregon, for instance, replaces unused pavement with green space.
Climate change has clearly supercharged wildfires.
The link between global warming and hurricanes is pretty complicated.
Allergy season is getting longer; allergy sufferers, more numerous.
“Chief heat officers” are a thing now.
“The challenge of adapting is not unlike the challenge of fighting the human urge to succumb to nostalgia.”