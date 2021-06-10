The IVF Cases That Broke Birthright Citizenship

In May, the State Department finally updated its policy to prevent these scenarios involving assisted reproductive technology. Children born abroad to married parents of whom only one is a U.S. citizen no longer need a biological link to the American parent specifically—as long as at least one parent in the marriage is genetically related to or gave birth to the child. “It was such a relief,” Dvash-Banks said of the policy change. “Knowing that we can finally put this to rest was just such a great feeling, and more than that, knowing that no other family needs to go through what we went through.” The Dvash-Bankses had won a lawsuit that granted U.S. citizenship to Ethan in 2019, but the State Department policy remained in place for other families until May.

No official number exists for how many children were affected by the policy change. Aaron Morris, the executive director of the LGBTQ nonprofit Immigration Equality, which helped file the Dvash-Bankses’ lawsuit, estimates that it’s in the hundreds. The number is small because it applies only in specific cases where parents used assisted reproductive technology to have children abroad. The Dvash-Bankses were already living overseas, but in other cases, prospective parents have gone abroad to countries such as Mexico and Ukraine for the express purpose of finding a gestational surrogate, as the practice is still illegal in some states and very expensive even where legal. The U.S. embassy in Mexico has even warned American parents going through surrogacy there to prepare for “long and unexpected delays in documenting your child’s citizenship.”

Citizenship and parentage have long been intertwined, but that relationship historically relied on a simple definition of a parent. When a child can have up to five possible parents—a gestational surrogate, a sperm donor, an egg donor, and two intended parents—whose citizenship counts? The question has come up repeatedly in recent years precisely because making a baby, making even a single baby, can be a global enterprise.

The 1952 law that allows American parents to transmit their citizenship to children born abroad does not mention gestational parents, genetic parents, or intended parents—concepts that had not yet been disaggregated by new technology. “All of those things tended to be assumed to be a package,” says Scott Titshaw, a former immigration lawyer and a law professor at Mercer University. A person was simply a “parent.” Since then, however, sperm donation, egg donation, surrogacy, and in vitro fertilization have made it possible to conceive children with whom one or two parents have no biological link. But the State Department’s interpretation of the law—if not the actual text of the law—continued to require a genetic link between the parent who was a U.S. citizen and the child.