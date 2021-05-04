This Is Not a Review of Ford’s New Electric Mustang

The first is that this is an important car—not only for Ford, the fifth-largest automaker in the world by sales, but also for the Biden administration and the United States. The Mach-E aspires to be the first mass-market competitor to Tesla, according to Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO. The Mach-E’s price agrees: Although a Tesla Model 3 with 263 miles of range starts at $40,190, a base-model Mach-E with 230 miles of range costs $35,395 after federal tax credits. To put it in terms that might resonate with some Weekly Planet readers, that’s only 50 bucks more than a new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

But the Mach-E is more than its sticker price. Today, every mass-market automobile is built on top of what’s called a “platform,” a term for the chassis, drivetrain, and general mechanical guts that remain the same from vehicle to vehicle. Many different cars in an automaker’s lineup will have the same platform. The Mach-E is our first look at the first of Ford’s two EV platforms, “Global Electrified 1,” which will underpin its EVs for the next, crucial years.

Over the coming decade, the Biden administration aspires to drop $174 billion on electric vehicles to finish bringing the technology into the mainstream and help decrease emissions in the most carbon-intensive sector of America’s economy. But for that plan to work, consumers must want EVs; the market must offer a variety of compelling, athletic, non-nebbishy, downright attractive electric vehicles. Biden, a lifelong Chevy man, has staked his policy to the popularity, the drivability, of EVs from Ford and others.

And the second idea? Yep. So when consumers buy their first EV, they’re going to discover that this is a different technology than an internal-combustion-engine (ICE) car. When you purchase an EV, you are actually buying a new package of things. The bytes, the bits, the battery, even the balance of weight is different from most ICE vehicles. Those changes aren’t bad, but they are worth talking about.

Back to the car—did you like driving it? Yes … yes. By the third day, my driving companion and I had decided that our current cars would be the last gas-powered vehicles we would own. The Mach-E offers near-instant pickup and an enthusiastic ride. It simply never broke a sweat: Even when merging onto a highway from a full stop, I didn’t have to depress the pedal more than halfway to quickly bring it to the speed of traffic.

At times, this athleticism became a problem. Like other EVs, the Mach-E runs almost silently; Ford gives you the option of piping an ambient whir into the compartment that mimics an engine accelerating. Yet even with that feature enabled, I still found myself cruising above 80 miles per hour without quite knowing when I had sped up; I once passed someone on the interstate and realized I was kissing 95. And that’s, you know, fun—except that the car’s languor made me think I was going closer to 60.

Okay, so how is this different from an ICE car? Here’s an example. The Mach-E is capable of “one-pedal driving,” a common EV mode in which merely lifting your foot from the acceleration pedal activates the brake. Like the Priuses of yore, the car recaptures some of the energy used in braking and transfers it back to the battery. But the Mach-E’s regeneration is so aggressive that it takes practice to stop the car without giving passengers whiplash. Eventually, though, one-pedal mode makes stop-and-start city driving more comfortable.