If Aliens Are Out There, They’re Way Out There

This is real; the videos are real; UFOs, in the most basic sense, are real. The military has spotted objects flying in the sky, and it has not identified what they are. These objects, whatever you want to call them, are worth close examination. But there’s no reason to think they’re alien.

Why not? Jason Wright, an astronomer at Penn State University, gets this question a lot, especially recently. Wright works in the field of SETI—the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. His job is to look for signs of alien technology, so it seems logical that he might have some thoughts on UFOs and their rumored extraterrestrial origins. But ufology and SETI are two entirely different fields.

SETI operates on the principle that ET follows the laws of physics as we know them, but what makes these UFO videos so enticing is precisely the opposite—whatever is captured in them seems to be moving in a way that appears to defy those exact laws. Guided by known physics, SETI astronomers look for aliens deep in space, rather than in the clouds overhead—because if the truth is out there, it’s way, way out there, around stars many light-years away. Even after decades of research, the SETI community has yet to find evidence of aliens, probably for the same reason that extraterrestrial beings, should they exist, would be unlikely to visit our planet—the space between stars, let alone galaxies, is unfathomably vast. And astronomers are just starting to understand the planets around other stars. “Every star could have an intelligent, technological civilization like Earth and we wouldn’t know it,” Wright told me. He sees no problem with the desire to better understand our airspace and investigate unexplained phenomena, “but why drag astronomers into it?”

Perhaps because the alternatives to aliens are much more boring. The subjects of the most widely shared UFO videos are likely terrestrial in origin. Many mundane objects can masquerade as something otherworldly: experimental aircraft, atmospheric quirks, drones, balloons, even the planet Venus. Camera glitches and distortions can manifest something that isn’t really there. Consider these explanations, and the magic starts to dissipate. The UFOs become a national-security story (could that unrecognizable technology belong to an adversarial nation?). Or a story about Washington connections (a secretive government UFO program relied on a company run by a wealthy UFO believer—who also donated to the U.S. senator who helped establish that program). Or a story about the media (most news reports quote the same cast of UFO lobbyists over and over). Even the forthcoming report is, at its core, a story about bureaucracy; the special task force is meant to standardize the government’s approach to cataloging and making public reports of mysterious encounters. “The implication will be, ‘Oh my God, they were hiding something. I knew it!’ as if that means ‘These things are aliens,’ as opposed to ‘The military is secretive, and now you know it was secretive,’” Wright said.