How to Poison Feral Hogs (and Only Feral Hogs)

In 2014, the EPA issued Poche a permit for Genesis to test warfarin in Texas, authorizing the first field test of a hog-targeted toxicant. Poche’s group used a warfarin bait called Kaput, manufactured by a company called Scimetrics, which is owned by Poche and at the time was run by his wife, Linda.
Richard Poche’s group added a fat-soluble tracer to the poisoned food that colored the dead animal’s innards bright blue to alert hunters that the hog had ingested the poison (and to avoid eating the meat). Over an eight-week period, Poche reported, warfarin bait killed about three dozen hogs and no other animals. He also noted that when the researchers searched the area, they found no carcasses of other animals that had been inadvertently poisoned. The EPA authorized its use, and in February 2017 Texas became the first state to allow commercial use of warfarin against feral hogs.
“The ‘feral-hog apocalypse’ may be within Texans’ reach,” Sid Miller, the state’s agricultural commissioner, declared at a press conference at that time.
Hunting groups and companies that process boar meat quickly filed a complaint against the state, pointing out that Australia had phased out use of warfarin because it was such a cruel killer. “Hogs die by bleeding to death—including bleeding out the eyes, nose, mouth, and other body orifices,” the complaint read. “The death is painful and gruesome.”
One of the complainants was the Wild Boar Meat Company in Hubbard, Texas. The company processes wild hog meat for pet food, and it pays hunters for every carcass—alive or recently killed—that they bring to the shop. Its owner, Will Herring, estimates that since it opened, the company has processed 800,000 carcasses.
Herring says he isn’t opposed to poison, but maintains that Scimetrics, Kaput’s manufacturer, didn’t provide enough information to ensure the product was safe for other animals or the environment. “There were quite a few details not disclosed,” he says, “like how effective it was, or how much it costs.” It wasn’t clear, he adds, how the product would affect the food chain.
In March 2017, just a month after the state gave warfarin the green light, a judge blocked its approval. In April, Scimetrics decided to withdraw its application to register the product in Texas. Poche says he felt blindsided. “We didn’t anticipate that these hunter groups felt we would be cutting into their livelihood, but there are enough feral hogs to go around for everybody,” he says. “Kaput was pulled so everyone could regroup and see what was going on.”
Since then, James Beasley, a wildlife ecologist at the University of Georgia, has been leading one of a handful of ongoing efforts to study warfarin. “People felt they needed some additional clarification,” he says. “All the published literature was based on studies from the manufacturer. Naturally, that begs for more research from independent researchers to try and validate those findings.”