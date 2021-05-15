How to Poison Feral Hogs (and Only Feral Hogs)

There are currently no poisons that can be legally used in the United States against wild hogs, but not for a lack of options. For nearly a century, scientists have investigated chemicals that can fell big, vertebrate pests—particularly feral swine. The animals have become a growing scourge across the country, with as many as 6 million of them causing enormous damage to crops, livestock, and native habitats from North Carolina to California and Texas to Florida. “When you have a grossly overabundant species, the kind of damage they can do is huge,” VerCauteren says. “Sometimes you have to remove the animals to solve the problem.”

Wild hogs pillage cornfields, forests, and cemeteries, leaving behind messes that look like the work of angry asteroids. Between destruction and control costs, the animals cost the country at least $1.5 billion annually, according to the USDA, though ongoing research indicates the actual figure is considerably higher. Analyses of the hogs’ stomach contents and feces show that they eat almost anything, including tree stumps, small vertebrates, sea-turtle eggs, amphibians, baby goats, turkey eggs, turkey hens, and young deer—“anything containing carbon,” VerCauteren says.

But feral hogs don’t wreak havoc in a vacuum. What they eat, other animals like raccoons and bears also eat; and when they die, other scavengers may eat them. Poisoning is a vastly complicated undertaking that requires knowledge of not only what the animals eat, but also when they eat, and where they go, and what other animals are around. It’s a quest that scientists like VerCauteren will solve with not just biology and chemistry but also engineering and technology informed by game theory and risk calculation.

How do you find something that will kill a hog, and only a hog?

“You want it to be effective, you want it to be humane, and you want it to only kill what you want to kill,” VerCauteren says. But hogs “are smart, they’re risk averse, and they don’t want to die. If there’s a signal that it could be dangerous, they’ll pick up on it.”

States have developed a spectrum of strategies to control the menace. Many allow hog hunting, but “recreational sport hunting only takes about a quarter of the wild hog population every year,” says Jack Mayer, a researcher at the Savannah River National Laboratory in South Carolina. In addition, hunting seasons can worsen the problem when landowners deliberately bring swine to their properties to encourage paying hunters. And, of course, the hogs can escape. On top of that, they’re smart: They’ve been observed changing their daily foraging patterns to avoid human hunters.

Another option is trapping: State-of-the-art traps use remote-control gates and tree-mounted cameras equipped with motion sensors. But trapping isn’t foolproof and doesn’t effectively control hog populations in large regions. It also doesn’t fool all the pigs all the time. Trapped hogs have been known to pile on each other’s backs to scale fences five or six feet tall, VerCauteren says. They can run 30 miles per hour and jump three feet in the air, and can also learn to avoid traps altogether.