America’s Entire Understanding of the Pandemic Was Shaped by Messy Data

What’s more, because the data-reporting pipelines needed to send antigen test results to state health officials are brand new, we know that huge numbers of positive antigen test results still never appear in state case counts, just as they never make it into test counts.

Deaths

Like many other countries, the U.S. ended up having two different death counts for COVID-19: the slower but more definitive count released by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, and a more timely one compiled from state data.

At the start of the pandemic, the NCHS significantly sped up its process to release provisional death-certificate data on deaths due to COVID-19. However, because the provisional death-certificate data is charted by date of death, recent weeks display a significant taper effect that can be confusing without good documentation. And NCHS data, because it undergoes a federal review, has generally (but not always) moved slower than state counts.

For a more up-to-date picture of mortality, you can turn to state data, which the CDC scraped from state dashboards to assemble its own count of COVID-19 deaths. However, at the pandemic’s worst moments, there were still more people dying of COVID-19 than most states’ death-reporting infrastructures could handle. Not only did this problem lead to lags in the data; it also caused delays in issuance of death certificates, which sometimes blocked the relatives of those who had died from receiving health-care coverage or benefits.

The CDC did not issue any guidance about how states should track COVID-19 deaths, leading to a lack of standardization in how states defined the number. Some states counted deaths of individuals who had been identified as having a case of COVID-19, some states counted individuals whose death certificates listed COVID-19, and many used a combination of the two. Generally, states seemed to choose the method that allowed them to collate numbers most quickly within the constraints of their case surveillance and death infrastructures. And though it’s a common refrain that “deaths among cases” might overcount COVID-19 deaths, states using that method ended up, on average, undercounting NCHS death-certificate data by the same amount as states using death certificates.

Though these two methods ended up counting deaths at roughly the same speed and comprehensiveness, the federal government did not properly explain that states used different processes to count COVID-19 deaths. Instead, at different times, the CDC seemed conflicted about the definition of the count, saying in its data FAQ that state numbers represent deaths among cases identified according to the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists definition, and in a statement to us that the counts represent death-certificate data. And because states did not receive any guidance from the CDC on how to report deaths, not all states initially chose their counting methods with an eye toward speed. As a result, some had to switch to faster methods for counting deaths midway through the pandemic, causing significant confusion and sometimes public distrust when numbers abruptly changed.