Pay No Attention to That Cat Inside a Box

Read: How cats used humans to conquer the world

For all the hype that box-cats command, scientists still don’t fully understand why felines both big and small so fervidly flop their keisters into anything and everything. And because cats are generally uncooperative study subjects, humans have had a hell of a time trying to suss it all out. “We can’t get into those little brains,” Mikel Delgado, a cat-behavior expert at Feline Minds, a cat-behavior consulting group, told me.

But at least a handful of theories have been tossed around. One posits that cats squish themselves into small spaces in search of solace. The world is a legitimately terrifying place, and grocery bags, drawers, and Amazon packages might be the best analogue to a cave that a house cat can find. “To a cat who’s nervous, a box represents shelter and safety,” Delgado said. Certain containers might also provide an insulating effect—a sort of crude cardboard hug. Some animal behaviorists think that being squeezed by enclosures might even remind cats of being snuggled by their mothers and littermates. Whatever the exact source of the comfort, having a hidey hole to retreat into seems to embolden cats: One 2014 study found that shelter cats who were gifted boxes in their new home were less stressed than their boxless housemates, and adjusted to their surroundings faster.

Another idea holds that cats aren’t retreating into receptacles, but strategizing from them like the ruthless assassins they are. “A box provides cover for a predator,” Delgado told me. Enclosed spaces, it turns out, are excellent vantage points from which to stalk and ambush prey, be it a mouse, a feathery wand toy, or a hapless human foot.

But none of these explanations can really account for why the mere shape of a box is so beguiling to some cats, who have been documented planting their butts down on mouse pads, letters, place mats, baking sheets, even rectangles demarcated by tape. Calvin is one of the weirdos for whom wall-lessness is no barrier: He will commandeer any vaguely polygonal object in sight. “It’s truly mystifying,” says Gita Gnanadesikan, an animal-behavior researcher at the University of Arizona who fosters undersocialized cats. “They have the whole floor to choose from, and they sit on a sheet of paper.”

It’s possible that cats are just extending their impulse from high-sided containers to shallow ones. They might even be gambling on the off chance that something that appears to be flat is deceptively deep, Delgado told me: “I’m going to err on the side of, It’s a box.” But another big driver, she said, is almost certainly the classic cat Achilles’ heel: curiosity. The appearance of an unfamiliar object is a surefire way to pique a cat’s interest, perhaps even enough to try to ensconce themselves in it.

Even a box without any true borders seems enough to trip cats’ shape-seeking senses. Smith tested this notion in her new study using the Kanizsa-square illusion—a visual trick in which strategically placed Pac-Man shapes evoke the perception of a square that’s not actually there. A small number of lab-trained cats had been documented falling for the illusion before, but Smith and her colleagues were keen on finding out whether pet felines would instinctively spring for the faux squares. Just 30 cats saw the experiment through to the end, most of whom expressed no interest in any floor shapes at all, illusory or not. But the felines who did were about as likely to sit on a Kanizsa square as a definitively outlined one. It’s a small group of cats, Gnanadesikan told me, but the trend the team observed isn’t terribly surprising, given that researchers already knew that cats covet flattened shapes with obvious perimeters. “This is just one more step in that direction,” she said.