The Surprise Hiding in the DNA of Pet Fish

Betta fish, it turns out, might be a case study in how a novel sex strategy emerges. Two new studies suggest that pet betta fish evolved a sex-determination gene that does not work the same way in wild bettas of the same or closely related species. “The way that sex is determined changes very, very quickly across the evolutionary tree,” says Hannes Svardal, now a biologist at the University of Antwerp who co-authored one of the new studies. And betta fish, he adds, seem like an “extreme case” of sex determination changing within a species. In our bid to breed more beautiful and fiercer fish, we might have given them a sex gene too.

Svardal was himself once a teenage betta-fish breeder. Domesticated bettas come in a dizzying array of colors and shapes, but Svardal liked the less ostentatious wild ones, and he traveled to their native Southeast Asia to collect them with his father in his youth. A few years ago, his teenage hobby ended up inspiring a new line of research: Bettas were originally bred as fighting fish in Thailand, and Svardal thought they might be an easy-to-keep model organism for studying aggression. (Consider other species bred for aggression: chicken, bulls. Not so easy to keep in a lab.) He got connected with Andrés Bendesky, an evolutionary geneticist now at Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute, who had the same idea. This, not sex, was their original interest. Together, they sequenced nearly 100 domesticated and wild betta fish. Independently, a second group led by scientists at Nanchang University, in China, and UC Berkeley began its own years-long betta-fish project, sequencing nearly 800 betta fish. Both studies were recently posted as preprints online and are under review at a scientific journal.

The two teams independently combed through their fish genomes, looking for any and every mutation that might correlate with a difference in looks or behavior. Both quickly homed in on a gene called dmrt1 whose sequence differed between domesticated male and female betta fish. dmrt1 is linked to sex determination in birds, reptiles, and other species of fish too. In domesticated betta fish, the male version of dmrt1 essentially acts like a Y chromosome; just one copy of the male version is enough to make a fish male. The teams did not see the same close correlation between dmrt1 and sex in wild bettas of the same or related species.

But—and this is a big but—even in domesticated bettas, dmrt1 was not 100 percent determinative of sex. Both teams noticed that a small proportion, up to 10 percent or so, of fish with the male version of dmrt1 were actually female, and vice versa. In other words, some female fish were XY and some male fish were XX. Clearly, genetics alone does not determine sex in betta fish.