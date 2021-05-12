2050 Is Closer Than 1990

The first paper, written by 84 scientists, shares the results from a portfolio of the newest climate models and is clearly meant to shape the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report. If countries follow the path they have currently committed to under the Paris Agreement, the world’s average temperature will rise about 3 degrees Celsius by 2100. That will induce about 25 centimeters, or about 10 inches, of sea-level rise, according to the median model run, the new paper finds. But if countries manage to hold warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as they now aspire to do, then the median sea-level rise falls to about half that amount.

But the second paper has a more worrying message. Led by the glaciologists Rob DeConto and David Pollard, it looks specifically at how Antarctica will melt. For the past few years, DeConto and Pollard have investigated a hypothetical phenomenon called marine ice-cliff instability that could vastly accelerate Antarctica’s demise. Several of the largest glaciers in West Antarctica form massive ice cliffs that rise hundreds or thousands of feet above the ocean’s surface. DeConto and Pollard have worried that, as the ocean warms, these ice cliffs could destabilize, entering a runaway feedback loop that disintegrates the entire glacier in a matter of decades. It would be bad. (Other researchers doubt that this rapid decay is even possible: It was the hottest debate in glaciology in the 2010s.)

Happily, DeConto and his colleagues found that rapid ice-cliff collapse is unlikely to happen if we keep global temperature rise below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius. But if countries continue on their current path of 3 degrees Celsius, then ice cliffs could very well decay and abruptly bump the pace of sea-level rise after 2060. Sea levels would rise about an inch every five years by 2100 entirely because of Antarctica; ice melt from Greenland, mountain glaciers, and the expansion of warmer ocean water would contribute too. That pace is at least 10 times what Antarctica is contributing today.

I’ll have more to say on these studies soon. But first I’d note that the first paper goes up to only 2100. That year has been the end date for climate projections since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s first summary report, in 1990. Yet when sea-level-rise scientists share further projections of their work at academic panels, and in the DeConto and Pollard paper, many of the results are scarier for the 22nd century. Some runaway feedback loops that have not kicked in by 2100 will kick in by 2150.

“Who cares?” you might think. “That’s a long way away, and surely we’ll have technology to modify the climate by then.” But that gets to the second and more interesting finding of DeConto and Pollard’s paper. They also model the effect of direct carbon removal: What would happen if we stayed on the current high-pollution pathway until 2040, 2050, or 2060, and then—in a moment of pique—began to aggressively remove carbon from the atmosphere?