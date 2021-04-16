The Blood-Clot Problem Is Multiplying

Whether the blood issues are ultimately linked to only one vaccine, or two vaccines, or more, it’s absolutely crucial to remember the unrelenting death toll from the coronavirus itself—and the fact that COVID-19 can set off its own chaos in the circulatory system, with blood clots showing up in “almost every organ.” That effect of the disease is just one of many reasons the European Medicines Agency has emphasized that the “overall benefits of the [AstraZeneca] vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.” The same is true of Johnson & Johnson’s. These vaccines are saving countless lives across multiple continents.

But it’s also crucial to determine the biological cause of any vaccine-related blood conditions. This global immunization project presents a lot of firsts: the first authorized use of mRNA vaccines like the ones from Pfizer and Moderna; the first worldwide use of adenovirus vectors for vaccines like AstraZeneca’s, Johnson & Johnson’s, and Sputnik V; and the first attempt to immunize against a coronavirus. Which, if any, of these new frontiers might be linked to serious side effects? Which, if any, of the other vaccines could be drawn into this story, too? How can a tiny but disturbing risk be mitigated as we fight our way out of this pandemic? And what might be the implications for vaccine design in the years to come?

To answer these questions, scientists will have to figure out the biology behind this rare blood condition: what exactly causes it; when and why it happens. This is not an easy task. While the evidence available so far is fairly limited, some useful theories have emerged. The notions listed below are not all in competition with one another: Some are overlapping—or even mutually reinforcing—in important ways. And their details matter quite a bit. A better understanding of the cause of this condition may allow us to predict its reach.

Theory 1: Platelet Problems

The leading theory behind the blood abnormalities associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine traces to a case from late February. A 49-year-old nurse in Austria who had received the vaccine developed clotting in her veins and arteries, along with a low platelet count. That’s an odd combination: Platelets are like the bricks of the clotting system, held together with a mortar of molecules called coagulation factors; when your body has a shortage of these bricks, it typically has a hard time building clots.

There are a couple of exceptions, though, as the science journalists Kai Kupferschmidt and Gretchen Vogel explained in March. In a condition called disseminated intravascular coagulation, so much clotting occurs that circulating platelets get used up. A rare reaction to a blood-thinning drug called heparin, which is safely prescribed to millions of people in the U.S. every year, can also produce the same signal. When that occurs, heparin attaches itself to a molecule called platelet factor 4, which is released by damaged platelets. The body mistakenly treats this complex as a pathogen before going on to attack the platelet cells directly, which sometimes leads to clots.