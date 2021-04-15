Some People’s Bodies Aren’t Set Up for Vaccines

“We’re still telling them to use full precautions and social distance” after vaccination, Ujjani told me of her own patients. Some people might benefit from the most conservative approach of all, she said: “It’s almost as if the vaccines didn’t exist.”

Laboratory immunology is often a game of subtractions and additions. Scientists will snuff out certain genes, or monitor the health of animals with faulty immune cells, and see how they react to a bevy of infections. Translating those results to humans is inevitably messy; researchers can’t tinker with the health of people in the same invasive ways. But vaccinating real, diverse patient populations could offer a similar set of immunological hints. Multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases, for example, can be treated with a multitude of drugs, each targeting a slightly different branch of the immune system. John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told me that he and his colleagues hope to suss out which of these medications most often punches holes in vaccine-induced protection: If one group of patients is unusually vulnerable after vaccination, that distinction might then clue scientists into which cells and molecules are most crucial for protection. “The composite picture can really tell you a lot,” Wherry said. Data like these could help tailor future vaccines to immune systems that have been altered by drugs or disease, or that have simply aged out of maximal protection.

In early results, researchers are already seeing how different groups of immunocompromised people are varying in their response to the shots. Ghady Haidar, a transplant infectious-disease physician at the University of Pittsburgh, told me that his team did not detect antibodies in about 46 percent of blood-cancer patients who had received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Two studies out of Johns Hopkins University found no evidence of antibodies in 26 percent of people with rheumatic or musculoskeletal disease (a group that includes rheumatoid arthritis and lupus), and 83 percent of organ-transplant recipients, after their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon and an author of both studies, told me that his team will soon publish data that show those percentages do drop after the second vaccine dose, down to below 50 percent or so in the transplant group. Still, across studies, even patients who did produce antibodies seemed to mount a somewhat muted response.

For many people in these studies, negative antibody results have been a source of anxiety, especially while vaccinated friends and family are presumably antibody-rich and beginning to venture back into public. Rick Phillips, who is participating in Johns Hopkins’s research, told me he was “very stressed” to discover that he had not produced detectable antibodies in response to his first vaccine dose; he’ll be taking another test tomorrow to see if the second shot made a difference. But these early antibody data have big caveats. Measuring antibody levels captures only a small subset of the immune system’s protective potential, which includes a dizzying array of other cells. In some cases, antibodies might be almost entirely dispensable, as long as there are other immune defenders to fill the void. “The immune system doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket,” Wherry said.