One Vaccine to Rule Them All

As the virus continues to spread wildly around the world—at this point, 5 million new infections are being identified every week—further mutation is inevitable. In an attempt to stay ahead of this, earlier this month the White House announced a $1.7 billion investment in surveillance of the viral genome. By constantly mapping mutations and new variants as they arise, perhaps their worst effects could be avoided. At the same time, designing countermeasures for each one may end up being like chasing the horizon: By the time we’ve come to understand the full potential of a variant, containing it may no longer be possible. Meanwhile another, even more problematic one may already be taking hold.

Tracing and reacting to individual variants is such an enormous challenge that some experts believe we need a more comprehensive approach, and soon. “Rather than playing whack-a-mole with each new problematic variant,” Anthony Fauci told me last week, “it just makes sense to me to use all of our capabilities to really go for a universal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.” That is, one that can protect us no matter which direction this virus goes, setting up at least partial immunity to any variant that may arise. “If we don’t, we’re going to be constantly chasing things, as opposed to getting it off the table.”

Dozens of research teams have already taken up the challenge, and meeting it is within their reach. But doing so would be just the beginning. “A universal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is step one,” Fauci said. Step two would be a universal coronavirus vaccine, capable of protecting us not only from SARS-CoV-2 in all its forms, but also from the inevitable emergence of new and different coronaviruses that might cause future pandemics. The race to create such a vaccine may prove one of the great feats of a generation.

The basic problem is that our cells think a coronavirus is their friend. Each viral particle is coated in proteins, referred to as its “spike” proteins (though they more closely resemble scepters or moldy ice-cream cones). The tip of each one looks deceptively like a normal, human signaling molecule, so a healthy cell binds to the tip as usual. That’s its last mistake. The virus then snaps the top off its spike, plunges the remainder through the surface of the cell, and injects its RNA. Now it can use the cell to make millions of copies of itself, which eventually burst out, leaving the cell for dead.

All the ways the SARS-CoV-2 virus has brought the world to its knees—and all the doom that its mutations may bring—begin with one submicroscopic protein. As devious as the spike may be, it’s also an excellent target for vaccines. The current vaccines teach immune cells to recognize the spike protein, so that it can be bound and neutralized before it impales our cells..

But the spike is slightly different in each variant. “The current vaccines are based on the genetic code of the original strain found in Wuhan,” Pamela Bjorkman, a bioengineering professor at Caltech, explains. This exact strain is no longer in circulation, so the vaccines are already slightly imperfect fits for the variants many of us may encounter. At this point, the changes to the spike protein are not so dramatic as to render first-generation vaccines ineffective, Bjorkman says, “but that won’t necessarily hold as the virus continues to mutate.”