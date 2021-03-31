Vaccination Calculus is Changing for New Parents

Like Taylor, pregnant and lactating people around the country who might once have hesitated to get a vaccine are lining up for their shots. In doing so, they’re helping provide much-needed data on whether vaccines can safely guard them from the virus, and hints that some of that protection might, through the placenta or breast milk, trickle down to their children. Baseless concerns about the vaccines’ risks to fetuses and infants are being replaced with talk of their benefits; the narrative is evolving from “No, I don’t think so, I’ll wait on this, to When is it my turn to receive this vaccine?” Ifeyinwa Asiodu, a nurse and breastfeeding researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, told me. After months in limbo, pregnant and lactating people are now seeking out inoculations not in spite of their children but because of them.

Read: A pandemic pregnancy is a more dangerous pregnancy

The protection that birthing parents pass on to their children through the placenta and breast milk is temporary, “passive” immunity. As caregivers await the arrival of pediatric vaccines, and as collective immunity to the coronavirus mounts, these short-term transfers can function as a sort of immunological bridge. Pandemic babies, born or conceived amid this global crisis, might not need to navigate their earliest days entirely unguarded—one of the few windfalls new parents have gotten this year.

There’s good reason to wonder if vaccines will work differently in pregnant and lactating people. To ensure that an embryo—a wad of unfamiliar tissue—will be tolerated, parts of a pregnant person’s immune system must remain muzzled for months, then rebound after the baby is born. Pregnancy also alters how the body metabolizes drugs, some of which can move across the placenta or into breastmilk. Many of the bodily changes that bookend birth remain poorly understood.

Despite these questions—and because of them—pregnant and lactating people have largely been left out of trials for COVID-19 treatments and immunizations, allowing misinformation to fill the data void. Conspiracy theorists argued that the shots were part of a plot to render people infertile, trigger miscarriages, or deliver dangerous lab-made toxins to newborns. None of these ideas was based in fact. But by the time the first vaccines were authorized, serious damage had been done.

Kelly Nolan, a 35-year-old business owner in San Diego, flip-flopped over the decision to vaccinate while she and her husband were trying to conceive their second child in the fall. “I didn’t have a lot of faith in the last administration when it came to science,” she told me. When a pregnancy test came back positive for Nolan in December, “I thought I wasn’t going to be the first in line to get this vaccine,” she said.

But Nolan was soon heartened to see pregnant friends and colleagues signing up for their shots. Among them was Toluwalaṣé Ajayi, a pediatrician and palliative-care physician, who received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine when she was midway through her third trimester. Ajayi, too, had her worries. “It was pretty nerve-wracking,” she told me. “We didn’t know much about how the vaccine would affect pregnant women.” What Ajayi was certain of, however, was the threat the virus posed to pregnant people, who are more likely to become severely ill after infection—a threat that was likely multiplied by her frequent exposures to the virus as a health-care worker. Fully vaccinated, Ajayi delivered her new daughter, Ayokárí, on March 4; two weeks later, Nolan got her first shot.