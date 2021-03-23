A few days later, the electronic duo Odesza and the artist Japanese Dad also promised future proceeds of their NFT sales to Carbon180. One of their tokens brought in $88,888.88.

These sales form only a small part of what The Hollywood Reporter calls “Hollywood’s cash grab,” but for Carbon180, they signal a potential transformation. In a few short weeks, a torrential global river of money sprang from NFTs; in a few short days, a few celebrities diked it and drained off a rivulet of cash to a 15-employee nonprofit in Washington. Much of this has happened without Deich knowing exactly what is going on. “If a year ago you would’ve told me that Odesza and Japanese Dad are pledging a portion of their NFT sales to support our fundraising efforts, I would’ve said, ‘… What?’” he said. “That sentence does not make sense.”

So far, none of the checks has hit Carbon180’s account. But in theory, this support could transform the group. Though larger and larger amounts of money now pour into climate philanthropy, carbon removal has often gone overlooked. From 2015 to 2019, grantmakers gave more than $1.1 billion to climate causes worldwide, according to the ClimateWorks Foundation, which collects data about the field—but less than 2 percent of that funding went to carbon removal.

Carbon180 does not issue conventional carbon offsets, but advocates for pro-carbon-removal policies. The celebrities may or may not understand this. “It’s often not clear how to get in touch with them,” Deich said.

Halsey and Grimes, through their spokespeople, declined to comment for this story. Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, the two members of Odesza, said they appreciated Carbon180’s work to “create a society in which we’re ultimately in a place of carbon depletion.”

None of the musicians specified how much they might eventually give to Carbon180.

Deich finds it somewhat … amusing. The strident conversation around NFTs misses that all computing, and to a lesser extent all economic activity, damages the climate, he said. “If we had this conversation about every activity that we engaged in with a similar carbon footprint to NFTs, we would have solved climate change by now.”

Zane Cooper, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania who studies blockchain technologies, agrees. He has watched energy companies and cryptocurrency miners nudge closer together: A natural-gas power plant in upstate New York now powers an on-site data center that mines $50,000 in bitcoin a day.

Yet this is to some degree how the entire computing system works, Cooper told me: The energy powering all networked computation is fossil-fuel-ridden and harmful to the climate. What makes bitcoin different, he told me, is that it uses all that energy for a single purpose: doing fancy math. “Bitcoin reveals a fundamental truth about the relationship between computing and energy,” he said, which is that most global computing still causes carbon pollution. “If bitcoin went away tomorrow, it wouldn’t solve the problem everyone is angry about.”