Humans Accidentally Created a Death Trap for Bald Eagles

Now, in an extraordinarily exhaustive new study, scientists have pinpointed the cause of death for those bald eagles in Arkansas. No wonder the mystery took 25 years to solve: The birds died because of a specific algae that lives on a specific invasive water plant and makes a novel toxin, but only in the presence of specific pollutants. Everything had to go right—or wrong, really—for the mass deaths to happen. This complex chain of events reflects just how much humans have altered the natural landscape and in how many ways; unraveling it took one scientist the better part of her career. “It’s just an amazing story,” says Gregory Boyer, a biochemist at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, who was not involved with the study.

Susan Wilde, an aquatic scientist at the University of Georgia and a lead author on the new study, began looking into the mysterious deaths in 2001. By then, the cause of death had a name, at least—avian vacuolar myelinopathy, or AVM, which refers to empty spaces or vacuoles found in the brains of these dead birds. This brain damage is why the afflicted bald eagles seemed blind and uncoordinated.

Wilde had a few other clues to work with by 2001. Coots, which are water birds that live on the same lakes, were also becoming sick and uncoordinated. They would “be swimming upside down and struggling to keep their heads out of water,” says Meteyer, who investigated AVM for the National Wildlife Health Center. The coots were easy prey for eagles, who ate the sick birds—only to get sick in the same way. Whatever caused AVM was likely being passed through the food chain.

And what were coots eating? Water plants. Scientists had ultimately identified AVM in birds at 10 lakes in six southeastern states—all man-made and all being taken over by an invasive plant called Hydrilla verticillata. Wilde had written her doctoral dissertation about one of the lakes before it was invaded by hydrilla; she returned to find dense mats of the hardy plants. They could thrive in the man-made lake, whose waters were too nutrient-poor for native species. She saw spots on their leaves too, which she investigated under a fluorescent microscope. “The light shone down on the leaves and I said, Wow, the leaves are covered with this species I’ve never seen before,” Wilde told me. She recognized the spots as a new species of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, and she immediately thought they had to be important. This was 2001.

A series of experiments began to confirm her hunch. Ducks or chickens in the lab fed hydrilla without the cyanobacteria did just fine. Those fed hydrilla with the cyanobacteria got brain lesions like the eagles. Cyanobacteria do sometimes produce toxins that can kill fish and birds. But these toxic cyanobacteria typically float in the water, rather than live on plants, so this was unusual. “I can remember when Susan first identified that. There was a lot of skepticism,” Boyer says. “None of the known toxins were involved.”