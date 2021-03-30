This is how someone defaulting on their SUV loan in San Diego can affect a pension fund in St. Louis. And this, remember, is one of the simplest chains in the global network of fossil-fuel finance. A new coal plant or fracking well generates far knottier networks of money.

This is why one of the Biden administration’s goals—to “green” the financial system—is so important. By changing how money enchants the world of stuff, policy makers might change what stuff gets built in the first place. Today, we have an exclusive peek into how the Biden administration is thinking about this.

The nonprofits Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform have released an early copy of their new “roadmap” for climate-finance reform to The Weekly Planet. It’s a guide to what the new executive branch might do to shift the flows of capital toward greener investments.

But it’s also a guide to plans that are already in motion. The report was written last year, and there’s some overlap between the report’s authors and Joe Biden’s financial team. (One author of the report, Andy Green, has been appointed as an official at the Department of Agriculture.)

I recently spoke with David Arkush, one of the report’s lead authors. He laid out a three-part checklist for me—the most important things the government can do to fight climate change through financial regulation. They are:

1. Appointing climate-aware officials to the top of financial agencies and empowering them with regulators.

“Financial regulators need strong climate ‘units’ at the highest level,” Arkush told me. “Those units need to be both inward-looking and have stature within the agency to get this taken seriously … They also need to have an outward focus and coordinate with other agencies.”

They will need to coordinate because, well, “the way we regulate financial markets in this country is kind of crazy,” he said. An alphabet soup of agencies governs financial markets in the United States: “We spread it out across 10 or 12 agencies instead of having one or two.”

Arkush stressed that these units are already coming together. In January, the Federal Reserve hired the respected regulator Kevin Stiroh to lead its climate unit; the Commodities Futures Trading Commission established a Climate Risk Unit this month. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also said that she will open a climate unit at the highest level of her department.

2. Making climate risk part of the government’s “supervision and macroprudential” regulation—the set of rules ensuring that the financial system as a whole is functioning well.

The government constantly works to make sure individual banks aren’t doing something that could bring down the entire financial system. The Fed, for instance, runs a “stress test” in which it grades the country’s largest banks on whether they can survive a simulated recession.