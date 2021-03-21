Billions of Day-Old Chicks Are Shredded, Gassed, and Suffocated

In November 2019, FFAR announced six finalists who received more than $2 million in total seed funding to develop sex-identification technologies. Phase II of the competition will award up to $4.5 million for a single working prototype.

According to Tim Kurt, FFAR’s scientific program director, the deadline for submissions has been pushed back because of COVID-19 delays and is now scheduled for spring 2022. However, the foundation could also decide not to fund any of the teams if it is not satisfied with their progress. That’s a prospect Tom Turpen, a contender for the prize, says is a real possibility, especially given that at least some of the teams—his included—have experienced setbacks since the start of the pandemic. With travel restrictions and university laboratories shut down, a lack of access to data, equipment, and supplies has made it harder for teams to make progress on particular aspects of their projects, Kurt says.

Finalists, who were awarded $396,000 to $1.1 million each, include start-ups and research laboratories with big, out-of-the-box ideas. This includes Orbem, a German start-up that sexes chicks by combining the high-speed scanning of eggs with AI technology, and SensIT Ventures, Inc., a California-based company, which Turpen heads, that uses a microchip to sex chicks by identifying gases emitted by eggs early in development. The selection team specifically funded projects that could potentially upend the egg industry, Kurt says.

The technologies that were selected have “the potential to really transform the industry,” says Kurt, who was involved in the selection. “They might be a bit higher-risk, but if they were successful, and our funding could help them become successful, they would really be the most ideal solution.”

Kurt and other industry leaders are optimistic that some of these technologies will help eliminate chick culling in the near future, but others are less hopeful. Changing current practices, Sencer says, would require “billions of dollars of investment in new equipment. And it’s just not going to happen [quickly]; it’s happening slowly.” Sencer added that he predicts the technology may be scalable toward the end of the decade.

Even researchers competing in the Egg-Tech Prize admit that, although a sexing technology may be on the horizon, cull-free eggs won’t be scalable for at least two more years. Turpen says the biggest obstacle lies in developing a technology that is not only capable of rapidly and accurately sexing chicks, but is also readily affordable to consumers and hatcheries across the nation“You could do a lot of things to identify the sex of the egg. That’s not the point. The point is: Can you do it and still have eggs people can afford to eat?”

To avoid a surge in costs that would inevitably arise from suddenly adopting a new mode of production, Turpen says a more likely and more reasonable path to scaling this nationally would be a slow and incremental process. “The adoption and replacement of existing equipment—that’s going to look more like making the coal industry go away.”