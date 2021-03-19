There’s Nothing Historic About Biden’s NASA Pick

But the selection is surprising in another way. For weeks, rumors had circulated that the Biden administration might nominate a woman. Biden’s transition team for NASA had discussed potential candidates—all women—but didn’t pass on the names to Biden’s inner circle, according to a person familiar with the transition staff’s deliberations, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter. One of those women, Pam Melroy, a former NASA astronaut who flew three shuttle missions, is widely considered to be the administration’s pick for deputy administrator under Nelson. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the nomination and the selection process.

Read: NASA finally made a toilet for women

Nelson is certainly qualified for the job. Though, in theory, Nelson already objected to his own nomination during the confirmation hearings for NASA’s previous administrator, Jim Bridenstine, a congressman from Oklahoma who had no space experience except for a stint as the director of Tulsa’s Air and Space Museum. Nelson said that “the head of NASA ought to be a space professional, not a politician.” Nelson did not respond to a request for an interview.

Still, picking a woman seemed like an obvious move for a president who has said that he wants an administration that “looks like America” and has filled its ranks with historic firsts—the first Black defense secretary, the first Native American to lead the Interior Department, the first openly gay person to hold any Cabinet post. Biden’s former boss Barack Obama appointed the first Black NASA administrator, Charlie Bolden, a retired astronaut who flew on the space shuttle four times. Biden has appointed more women to his Cabinet than Obama did. And just last month, NASA renamed its Washington, D.C., headquarters in honor of Mary Jackson, the first Black female engineer at NASA. As suited as Nelson is for the role, the White House missed a chance to make a trailblazing choice.

Turning NASA into something other than a boys’ club has been a slow and bumpy process. In the 1970s, when the agency began to welcome women into roles once reserved for men, it sometimes misunderstood them. In 1983, as Sally Ride prepared to become the first American woman in space, NASA engineers asked her how many tampons they should pack for her one-week flight. “Is 100 the right number?” they asked. When the shuttle returned, a NASA official greeted the crew on the tarmac at Cape Canaveral, ready with a bouquet of flowers for Ride but not any of the men on the mission.

At the end of that decade, the term human spaceflight began to replace manned spaceflight in public NASA announcements. In 1992, Mae Jemison became the first Black American woman in space. She had grown up seeing astronauts on television as a young girl, wondering Where were the women, or anyone, of color? “I just thought, Well, would the aliens actually think this is all there is to humanity?” Jemison told me in a 2017 interview.