Antarctica Is Crammed With Abandoned ‘Ghost’ Stations

But as desolate as Antarctica might seem, humankind’s influence is now shaping the continent, so much so that large swaths of it no longer count as wilderness. Half-operational and deserted stations are scattered around the continent, some still inhabitable, others lost to extreme conditions, and a number left standing to solidify geopolitical claims to land, fishing rights, and minerals. These abandoned buildings, or “ghost” stations, are a physical manifestation of the passion for this harsh land—a drive to both understand and dominate it—that has ultimately begun to destroy it.

Littered across the continent are as many as 5,000 permanent structures—basic huts, lighthouses, churches, and even research stations with rock-climbing walls. In the recent past, before the pandemic, about half of the continent’s 76 active stations would close for the winter. Other stations have been abandoned altogether.

The Antarctic Treaty that governs the continent includes environmental protections (known as the Madrid Protocol), which regulate “abandoned” work areas. But no one knows exactly how many exist—at least, we could not find a full list and, while trying to map the human footprint in Antarctica, Shaun Brooks, a research associate at the University of Tasmania, couldn’t either. The buildings he could locate, however, take up a disproportionate amount of space in coastal areas, which are more practical to access and filled with flora and fauna ripe for research. Less than 1 percent of Antarctica is ice-free, and as Brooks and his colleagues reported in a 2019 study in Nature Sustainability, 81 percent of all buildings lie within these “islands.” Three countries alone—the United States, Russia, and Australia—are responsible for more than half of the area that has been disturbed on the continent. “It could be argued that we’re kind of getting to carrying capacity,” Kevin Hughes, a vice chair of the Committee for Environmental Protection (CEP), told us.

In theory, the Madrid Protocol prohibits any superfluous structures from remaining on the continent and requires that they be cleaned up by whoever used or left them. But cleanups are expensive and logistically difficult, and the obligation has loopholes: The rule exempts any structures built before the protocol took effect (two-thirds of all current stations), historic sites or monuments, and structures that would cause environmental damage if removed.

And countries have an additional reason to keep these structures standing: They have a strategic value, as “a sort of enduring presence-marker value for states,” Hemmings, the University of Canterbury professor, told us. After the fall of the Soviet Union, for example, a couple of U.S.S.R. stations sat empty for many years. “They were left there as a sort of reminder,” Hemmings said, that the country “was a major player and was present everywhere.” While other Russian stations are active, the stations that were closed and have since been reopened are still decaying, and often host only a skeleton crew.