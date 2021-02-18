Delay a Shot? Skip One? Vaccine-Dosing Messaging Is a Nightmare.

Some immunological data, and historical precedent, support these types of adjustments, and more might yet emerge. Science is not a game for the dogmatic: Evidence evolves, and our first attempts at designing and doling out coronavirus vaccines certainly won’t be our last. But the details of vaccine distribution have never been a solely scientific decision—not by a long shot. In the absence of public trust, even an immunologically ideal vaccine-dosing regimen won’t be the one that protects the most people.

“As a scientist, I’m delighted to hear that [other scientists are] working continually to improve the recommendations on this very important issue,” Stacy Wood, a marketing expert at North Carolina State University who studies how consumers respond to new products, told me. “But as a marketer who is working to try and persuade the vaccine-hesitant, I’m watching my task become that much harder.”

All vaccines are designed as teaching tools for the body: an intro course that parades faux or harmless bits of a virus or other pathogen in front of immune cells, so they can learn how to thwart the real thing. Second shots, although not always necessary, are meant to upgrade and prolong that protection. If the first dose is Pathogen 101, the second is an intensive review session to advance the body’s knowledge and ensure that the virus has been committed to long-term memory. In clinical trials, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines triggered larger antibody responses the second time they were administered—a strong suggestion that they’d bolstered the body’s defenses against the coronavirus. Pfizer’s dosing schedule requires three weeks between shots; Moderna’s, four.

Immunity, however, is a spectrum, not a binary. Several experts have pointed out that data from both companies’ trials suggest that some protection kicks in after the first injection. Though the efficacy of a single dose wasn’t rigorously tested, one might be enough to curb the effects of the coronavirus on an otherwise vulnerable population, some argued—akin, perhaps, to driving with a single headlight, or tearing life jackets in two. At the very least, people could stand to wait longer for their second dose, some said, maybe up to a few months after their first.

The dose-delay idea rapidly gained proponents—as well as some very vocal critics, many of whom pointed out that clinical trials weren’t set up to determine exactly how much protection the first dose offers, or how long it might last. If a second dose is delivered too late, they argued, the immune system might have forgotten its first encounter with the vaccine, essentially wasting a shot. Others warned that saddling a whole population of people with only partial protection could encourage the coronavirus to linger and mutate in the body, acquiring resistance to the antibodies mounted to quash it.