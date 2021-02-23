The third option is a carbon tax, sometimes also called a carbon price. A carbon price increases the cost of economic activity based on the amount of greenhouse-gas pollution that it emits. The centrist think tank the Niskanen Center argues that most aspects of a carbon tax could easily be included in a reconciliation bill.

What about the politics? For years, a carbon tax was seen as the zenith of climate policy—the one policy that was absolutely necessary for constraining climate change. In the 2016 primary, Senator Bernie Sanders got to the left of Secretary Hillary Clinton—and beefed up his climate bona fides—by endorsing a carbon tax.

But its politics have shifted. Progressive activists now decry carbon prices as a market-based solution that takes responsibility for avoiding climate change out of human hands. They’re suspicious that major oil companies, such as Exxon, endorse a carbon tax—it suggests to them that maybe such a policy wouldn’t rein in fossil-fuel use much at all—and are now more likely to endorse a clean-energy standard. Meanwhile, during the Trump years, a carbon tax earned the support of both old-guard Republicans and rigorously nonpartisan groups such as the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

The irony is that Congress has not kept up with these changes, and which lawmaker supports each policy now seems driven by … well, idiosyncrasy?. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a progressive who until earlier this year would lambaste climate deniers every week from the Senate floor, still seems to prefer a carbon price. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the Senate’s crucial Democratic swing votes, is flat-out opposed to carbon prices but has been less definitively against (if not less skeptical of) mandates.

Who gets “the benefit” of an investment? During his presidential campaign, Biden promised that 40 percent of the “overall benefits of his $2 trillion investment” would go to “disadvantaged communities.”

The problem is that no one is sure what this means—and different activists insist on competing interpretations. How do you define who gets a portion of the benefit of a public investment, anyway? (Who gets 40 percent of the benefit of the New York subway?) Who falls under that “disadvantaged” schema is also unclear: A mostly Black neighborhood next to an airport would likely qualify, but what about an oil-dependent city in the Rio Grande Valley, or a majority-white town living in the shadow of a coal plant? And even if this key term had an explicit definition, the federal government doesn’t have a map of where those communities are. It will likely have to develop a definition and a map together before it can begin disbursing the money.

What’s a lock for the bill? All this said, many narrower policies have the support of Democrats in the House and the Senate, and seem likely to make the cut. Schumer has proposed a large-scale “Cash for Clunkers”–style program that would let owners of gas-powered cars exchange them for electric vehicles. I’ve heard that the wind and solar tax credits will likely be turned into “direct pay” programs, a move that would simplify the financing of renewable energy in the U.S., bringing us more in line with Germany’s system. And Manchin supports reviving a tax credit called “48C” that boosts the advanced manufacturing of climate technology and would route some of the money to West Virginia.