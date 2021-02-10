Leave Your Antibodies Alone

Antibodies start to appear in the blood at detectable levels about a week or two after an infection begins. They’re made by immune cells called B cells and can carry out a bevy of virus-fighting functions. Some are team players: They glom on to pathogens and flag them for destruction by other immune molecules or cells. Some are lone assassins: They latch on to viruses so tightly that they render them incapable of entering human cells.

As the immune system purges a virus, B cells that recognize it will stand down, and antibody levels will decline. But a few lingering B cells will continue to eke out a small number of antibodies for weeks, months, even years after the initial threat has passed, leaving traces in the blood that sensitive antibody tests can easily pick up.

Since the appearance of antibodies lags behind that of the virus, diagnostics experts don’t use antibody tests to check for active coronavirus infections. Antibody tests hunt for reactions to the pathogen, not the pathogen itself—akin to surveying coffee-shop patrons for alertness and jitters, instead of just checking their drinks for caffeine. The tests won’t turn positive when the coronavirus first infiltrates the body. But they will stay positive long after it has left. For patients who have been sick for many days or even weeks, but receive only negative results on standard PCR tests, an antibody test may be a sort of last diagnostic resort. Beyond that, “I can’t think of a reason I would want to use an antibody test,” says Esther Babady, the director of the clinical microbiology laboratory at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

And yet these tests continue to be cast in the wrong roles. Some countries, such as Peru, turned to the tests in a last-ditch attempt to fill their diagnostic gaps, with disastrous results. In November, China began requiring inbound air travelers to present negative antibody tests to enter the country—even though such results can neither rule out infection nor guarantee that someone is not contagious.

Experts have repeatedly debunked the idea that the tests can prove that a person is immune to the virus. But the tantalizing possibility has made that reputation stick. Months after many tests were pulled off the market for false advertising or shoddy performance, companies continued to tout them as passports that could clear people to return to work, school, or travel. Theel suspects that some individuals who are eager to know their immune status may still be serially testing themselves. A handful of patients at the Mayo Clinic, she said, have sought out nearly a dozen tests in the past five or six months.

Postvaccination antibody tests might hold a similar allure. Last month, a distressed friend texted me after her father tested negative for antibodies—a surprise, considering he had recently received his second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. But it turned out that her father had taken the wrong type of test—one designed to look for antibodies that recognize a protein called nucleocapsid, which is found in the coronavirus but not in the Moderna vaccine. (Moderna’s shots instead trigger the production of antibodies against another coronavirus protein, called spike; I’d bet that my friend’s father is chock-full of these antibodies.)