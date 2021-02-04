The Pandemic Broke the Flu

This winter has, so far, been the quietest flu season in recent memory, and the perks are clear. Fewer flu cases mean fewer deaths, fewer occupied hospital beds, and fewer overtaxed health-care workers, caregivers, and laboratory employees—a welcome respite for a country still in the coronavirus’s grip. But the flu’s absence is also unsettling. Without flu cases to study, researchers have been starved of data crucial for developing vaccines and forecasting the next outbreak. Flu viruses haven’t gone extinct. They’re temporarily in hiding. And no one’s quite sure when, or how, they will return.

The flu’s recent disappearing act has left an eerie lull in labs that were fearing the worst for months. This quiet is a jarring departure, not just from typical flu seasons, but also from the crush of the coronavirus.

“We have so much COVID circulating here in Arizona,” says Erin Graf, the director of clinical microbiology at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. “I would have thought that if people can get COVID, people can get [the] flu.” These viruses transmit in much the same way, attack similar parts of the body, and even cause similar symptoms. But Graf’s team has done about 7,000 influenza tests since November, and only one has been positive. The 40,000 coronavirus tests, however, have returned about 6,000 positives. The Seattle Flu Study, too, is still diligently screening people for the flu to ensure that it’s not flying under the radar; of the 6,000 tests the team has run, only two have come back positive. “It’s really quite extraordinary,” says Helen Chu, the head of the study and an immunologist and epidemiologist at the University of Washington.

Other respiratory viruses have fallen away as well, among them respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza viruses, even other coronaviruses that cause common colds—nearly all of the usual suspects behind the fevers, coughs, and sniffles that typically rear their head this time of year. On the virological scoreboard, the only pathogen that’s truly had a good year is the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

The uneasy détente with these viruses in the United States isn’t entirely unprecedented. Similar dynamics played out first in the Southern Hemisphere, where winter stretches from June to August, with countries and cities in South America, Africa, and Australia reporting vanishingly low case numbers. But even after witnessing a similar drought of viruses in the North, scientists remain unsure of the reasons behind the shift.

The drastic behavioral changes that the pandemic has forced the world to adopt have almost certainly played a role. Widespread masking, lockdowns, and other measures that helped squelch the coronavirus in countries such as Australia appear to have wiped out other respiratory viruses too. Travel bans, instated to keep people from carrying the coronavirus across international borders, cut off the conduits for other viruses to hopscotch between countries and seed new outbreaks—a phenomenon known to ferry flu viruses between the North and the South every year.