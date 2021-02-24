As the coronavirus continues to mutate—a process hastened by the sheer number of hosts that the virus has found around the globe—cases such as these might soon become our startling reality. Already, researchers have identified several instances in which new variants have set up shop in COVID-19 survivors. Experts haven’t yet settled on common terms to describe these incidents, or distinguish them from cases in which people’s immune defenses have simply dropped.

But untangling how and why the coronavirus reestablishes itself in certain people is essential to preventing that from happening. Understanding reinfection will affect how we develop vaccines and treatments, and monitor the virus’s movements in the future. It could help us figure out how durable immunity to the coronavirus truly is, and the limits of the virus’s capacity to change.

To understand reinfection, it’s helpful to first get a grip on plain old infection. As Brianne Barker, an immunologist at Drew University, explains it, infection fundamentally represents an interaction between a microbe and a host: The bug establishes itself in a living home, where it can reproduce.

Some infections are noisy. They come with the signs and symptoms of illness, either because the pathogen is causing a ruckus, or because the body has grown cantankerous in its effort to evict an unwelcome tenant. Other microbes are silent houseguests, so unobtrusive that we don’t even notice them. Coronavirus infections seem capable of running the gamut. A person’s infection status can’t tell you whether they can spread the microbe, either. “You can be infected without being infectious,” Katia Koelle, a virologist at Emory University, told me.

The same rules of the road apply to reinfection. A repeat infection won’t necessarily come with the same symptoms, or the same level of contagiousness. In the most classical portrait of reinfection, the microbe is effectively identical; your body, with its memory of the bug, is not. That probably means you’re not “completely susceptible again,” says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist affiliated with Georgetown University.

Typically, a person’s second rendezvous with a pathogen will be much milder, and pose less of a transmission threat. Immune cells are able to mount faster and stronger attacks; occasionally, these quick-draw assaults are so powerful that the microbe is purged before it gets a second shot at infection. Other times, immune responses are too weak or sluggish to forestall infection entirely, but still strong enough to exterminate the interloper before it causes symptoms. Most people “have probably been reinfected with lots of viruses in their lives and not known it, because they didn’t get sick,” Barker told me.

Repeat tussles with the same pathogen can also come with perks. Immune cells glean more intel on invaders each time they meet them, and strengthen their skills for future bouts. That’s textbook immunology: a body learning from experience.