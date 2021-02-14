Coastal Darkening Is a Hidden Environmental Nuisance

Over the first few weeks, the peat extract decreased the light’s ability to penetrate the water by 27 percent, 62 percent, and 86 percent, respectively, for the low, medium, and high concentrations. The phytoplankton suffered from the lack of light—primarily in the medium- and high-concentration vats.

However, and perhaps more importantly, the organic matter didn’t just cause the raw biomass of phytoplankton to drop; it also favored some species over others. Because phytoplankton form the base of ocean food webs, this could have stark implications. Some species of zooplankton, for instance, have adapted to eat one kind of phytoplankton. Any change in phytoplankton composition could result in winners and losers throughout the ecosystem.

Over time, Zielinski says, coastal darkening could have widespread effects beyond those on microorganisms. Decreased light availability, he says, would benefit creatures that don’t rely on sight to hunt, such as jellyfish, and hinder species that hunt better when they can see, such as fish.

As the experiment progressed, Striebel says, the water’s murkiness dissipated as light and microscopic life forms began to degrade the dissolved organic matter, letting the phytoplankton fully recover. However, she says that in the real world, this relief may be unlikely. In the experiment, the water was contaminated with a single addition of the peat extract. But under normal circumstances, rain would continue to push more dissolved organic matter into the ocean.

The experiment had other quirks, too, that might have mitigated the effects of coastal darkening. The organisms that lived on the bottom of the tank, for example, were largely unaffected. The vats had chambers that changed the water level to mimic the rise and fall of the tides. Striebel suspects the decrease in water depth at low tide meant more light could reach the life on this artificial seafloor. This wouldn’t necessarily be the case in some places that don’t receive much natural light even at low tide.

According to research by scientists in Norway, coastal darkening could also have a pronounced chemical effect.

Sunlight, along with various microorganisms, breaks down some toxic chemicals, including methyl mercury, that can end up in waterways. The Norwegian study showed that if light is less able to penetrate the water, methyl mercury sticks around longer—potentially giving the pollutant enough time to transfer through the food web to fish and, eventually, to humans.

Though researchers are only beginning to study its effects in detail, there’s strong evidence that coastal darkening is happening—and has been for a long time.