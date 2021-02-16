When we spoke by Zoom, I was interested in the comparative importance of this “hard stuff.” He was leaning back in his glass-walled office in Seattle; a harbor misted behind him. Say the United States had to decide, I said, between cutting greenhouse-gas pollution by using “easy” technologies like solar power and making progress on harder problems such as reducing the cost of steel? Which should it choose?

Gates is winsome but can be a meandering speaker; now he was blunt, and sat up. “Well, the second one is all that counts!” he said.

“The U.S. still has, you know, easily the majority of all the innovation power on the globe. And so when the U.S. innovates in steel, that's working on 100 percent of steel emissions,” he said. Subsidizing wind and solar deployment—which Gates calls working on the “easy stuff”—only reduces America’s dwindling share of global climate pollution, currently about 15 percent.

This is the Gates Rule: If given a choice of cutting emissions directly or reducing the cost of net-zero technology, the U.S. should choose the latter. American climate policy, in other words, should optimize for cost-reducing innovation, not for direct cuts in carbon pollution.

This is a more powerful idea than it may seem at first. When Republican leaders criticize climate policies, they tend to focus on America’s relatively small percentage of present-day climate pollution and the limited impact even ambitious climate policy will have on future global temperatures. (Here is Charles Koch, the conservative political donor, complaining that climate rules “will make very little difference in the future on what the temperature or weather will be.”) Defenders of U.S. policies sometimes reply that many small policies add up to a meaningful overall change, and that, anyway, when the fate of the world is at stake, every tenth of a degree matters.

The defenders are right—but they (and Koch, for all his laissez flair) overlook something far more important: the working of the global economy. American climate policy matters because the American economy matters, and because America remains the place where technologies are invented, marketed, and mainstreamed. Apple is here, of course, but so is the fracking industry, Disney, and Johnson and Johnson. You do not have to love modern-day capitalism to understand that America is an engine of global technological adoption. The prime goal of American climate policy is to harness that machine for the planet’s sake—to reduce the cost of climate-friendly technologies so that the rest of the world can adopt them.

Which brings us to the central and, I suspect, most enduring idea in Gates’s book—something he calls a “green premium.” A green premium is the cost difference between a newer, no-carbon technology and its older, dirtier equivalent. The electric Chevrolet Bolt, for instance, costs 10 more cents a mile to drive than a Chevy Malibu. Gates predicts that this premium will go to zero by 2030.