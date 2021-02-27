The Arctic Has a Cloud Problem

Read: The average American melts 645 square feet of Arctic ice every year

Just as dew condenses onto blades of grass, water vapor in the atmosphere can condense around aerosols to create clouds. Two types of aerosols can act as cloud condensation nuclei, or CCNs: primary aerosols, which can be tiny particles of almost any kind (such as bacteria, sand, soot, or sea-salt spray); and secondary aerosols, which are trace gases that participate in a process known as “new particle formation.” If the atmospheric conditions are right, sunlight and ozone can set off a chain reaction that causes secondary aerosols to clump together and rapidly snowball into a particle with more than a million molecules.

Yet details of which chemicals end up becoming CCNs—and how exactly that happens—have largely remained a mystery, even though the particles composed of secondary aerosols are thought to make up more than half of all CCNs. Clouds with more CCNs tend to be longer-lasting, wider, and more reflective: characteristics that can tangibly change the Earth’s temperature but that have been notoriously difficult to include in climate models, according to Charles Brock, a research physicist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Scientists have observed this new particle formation process with gases such as sulfuric acid (particularly over urban areas, where that chemical is abundant) and hypothesize that smog arises largely as a result of new particle formation. But recent measurements have found that this process isn’t limited to anthropogenic chemicals—it may also occur in the atmosphere over wilder, less densely inhabited locations. “Two-thirds of the world’s surface is ocean,” Brock notes. “Most clouds form over the ocean, so you really need to understand these processes in remote areas to be able to understand climate.”

Researchers have observed in remote areas of Ireland, Greenland, and Antarctica that iodine (which is released naturally from melting sea ice, algae, and the ocean surface) may also be a significant driver of new particle formation. But researchers still wondered how molecular iodine grows into a CCN—and how efficiently it does so, compared with other secondary aerosols. “Even though these particles were known to exist,” Kirkby says, “we weren’t able to link a measured concentration in the atmosphere to a predicted formation of particles.”

Read: Greenland is falling apart

For answers, they turned to the CLOUD chamber at CERN: a giant aerosol chamber that tries to recreate the Earth’s atmosphere with extreme precision. (The chamber was originally constructed to investigate the possible link between cloud formation and galactic cosmic rays.) For eight weeks straight, more than two dozen scientists worked in eight-hour shifts around the clock, tweaking the temperature and composition of the artificial atmosphere in the chamber and anxiously watching what happened when iodine was added to the mix. The scientists could watch the particles evolving in the chamber in real time: “Literally, we’re watching it minute by minute,” Kirkby says. “It’s really a return to old-fashioned physics experiments.”