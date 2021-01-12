That Time a Vaccine Was Distributed Through Orphans

These missteps are troubling, but they’re hardly surprising. In some ways, developing vaccines has always been the easy part; getting them into people’s arms is the challenge. Vaccines have been around since the late 1700s, and the rollouts have often been precarious—full of blunders, accidental deaths, dashed hopes, and dubious ethical decisions. When the very first vaccination campaign got under way, in fact, it faced such daunting barriers—technological, geographical, and medical—that today’s distribution challenges seem minor in comparison.

At the end of the 18th century, smallpox was probably the scariest disease on Earth. It spread alarmingly quickly, and every inch of people’s skin, including their face, would erupt with thousands upon thousands of painful, pus-filled sores. Huge numbers of people died from the disease, and many survivors were struck blind, or left with severe scars. The British doctor Edward Jenner observed something strange, however: People who caught a related disease called cowpox never came down with its deadlier cousin. So in 1796, he began giving people cowpox intentionally, rendering them immune to smallpox and creating the first vaccine.

But the breakthrough introduced another dilemma: How could doctors deliver vaccines to people who needed them? Within Europe, distributing the vaccine was manageable. People with cowpox developed blisterlike sores filled with a fluid called lymph. Doctors would prick open the sores, smear the lymph on silk threads or lint, and let it dry. They would head to the next town over and mix the crusty lymph with water to reconstitute it. Then they’d scratch the fluid into the arms or legs of people there to give them cowpox. The process was straightforward but laborious.

The real trouble started when doctors tried to vaccinate people who were far away. The lymph could lose its potency traveling even the 215 miles from London to Paris, let alone to the Americas, where it was desperately needed: Smallpox outbreaks there were verging on apocalyptic, killing up to 50 percent of people who got the virus. Every so often threads of dried lymph did survive an ocean journey—a batch reached Newfoundland in 1800—but the lymph was typically rendered impotent after months at sea. Spain especially struggled to reach its colonies in Central and South America, so in 1803, health officials in the country devised a radical new method for distributing the vaccine abroad: orphan boys.

The plan involved putting two dozen Spanish orphans on a ship. Right before they left for the colonies, a doctor would give two of them cowpox. After nine or 10 days at sea, the sores on their arms would be nice and ripe. A team of doctors onboard would lance the sores, and scratch the fluid into the arms of two more boys. Nine or 10 days later, once those boys developed sores, a third pair would receive fluid, and so on. (The boys were infected in pairs as backup, just in case one’s sore broke too soon.) Overall, with good management and a bit of luck, the ship would arrive in the Americas when the last pair of orphans still had sores to lance. The doctors could then hop off the ship and start vaccinating people.