The Biden administration’s arrival will not, to be sure, resolve every fight over the proper ambition or intensity of climate policy. But Biden will not wantonly defile the air or curdle the ocean, as Trump has. This is a break with the past four years all by itself.

Beyond that schism, the inauguration looms as a sort of news equivalent of an event horizon. So I thought today it would make sense to lay out an intellectual primer for watching the Biden administration’s first 100 days. These are not predictions, but a sort of mental framework, a set of key ideas for understanding what leaders in the new administration might say and do.

A big climate bill is the wrong approach.

As I wrote last week, Democrats have held the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives twice since the emergence of climate change as a political issue, and twice, the new president has tried to pass a major piece of energy legislation. Twice, the bill imposed a new kind of tax on energy; twice, lawmakers balked at increasing energy prices amid a recession; twice, fossil-fuel companies pilloried the proposal; twice, the unpopular legislation failed.

This will be the third time that the party takes the reins of federal power, and its leaders hope they’ve found the right tack: They will tuck a little bit of climate policy into everything. So Congress will not pass anything that explicitly calls itself a climate bill, at least at first. (To acquaint yourself with the frustrations of the omnibus-bill approach, read Ryan Lizza’s account of how Barack Obama’s 2010 climate bill died.)

Instead, Biden will sign an economic-recovery and infrastructure package that devotes tens of billions to fighting climate change. He will expand crucial federal agencies through budget legislation and nominate climate-minded officials to lead them. And he will task each department with making climate policy in its own way.

You might say that Democrats are set to treat climate policy like many recipes treat the onion: hopeful that, if well concealed, the public will finally eat it up. And it never hurts to coat it in cheese.

Democrats are going to spend a lot of money.

In retrospect, one of Obama’s greatest climate accomplishments was the passage of the 2009 Recovery Act, which accelerated the deployment of solar and wind energy nationwide. It spent about $27 billion on climate-related policies—renewable-energy tax credits, energy-efficiency upgrades, loan guarantees for certain solar and wind projects, and more.

Biden wants to spend more than $1 trillion, and devote a large share of it to decarbonization—and there is an appetite for it. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal member of the Democratic caucus, has said the U.S. could spend as much as $4 trillion over 10 years on a broader infrastructure package. With spending of that scale, the government will not need a complicated policy to nudge the economy toward decarbonization: It will be able to directly subsidize a lot of energy infrastructure itself.