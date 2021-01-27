A Powerful Genetic Tool Is Revolutionizing Cold Cases—Mostly for White Victims

The racial disparity is less straightforward. It came as a surprise to Ryan Backmann, the founder and executive director of the database and advocacy group Project Cold Case. (Backmann is also now a spokesperson for Innovative Forensic, a company that offers genetic genealogy services to law enforcement.) He estimates that about three-quarters of the homicide victims whose families he works with on Project Cold Case are Black. National statistics on the victims of unsolved homicides are hard to come by, but a Washington Post investigation of unsolved homicides in 52 cities across the country over the past decade arrived at a similar conclusion: Almost three-quarters of the cases the investigation documented had Black victims.

For practical reasons, Backmann says, law enforcement is selective in its use of genetic genealogy. The work is costly and labor intensive, which means that investigators currently reserve it for high-priority cases and situations in which they’ve exhausted other leads. Much of the time, they outsource it to the private labs that pioneered this kind of forensic analysis. Parabon NanoLabs, which is responsible for more than 70 of the publicized arrests, charges $1,500 for lab work and $3,500 for up to 15 hours of genetic-genealogy research. “We work cases that are sent to us,” CeCe Moore, the head of Parabon’s genetic-genealogy unit, says. Moore says she too has noticed what seems like a disproportionate number of white victims, especially in the first wave of high-profile cold cases sent to Parabon.

We contacted half a dozen police departments that have used genetic genealogy to solve cases, in an effort to better understand how they chose these cases and how the findings of our analysis might affect their choices in the future. The three that responded all said these decisions were made at a level above the department, such as a state crime lab or a district attorney's office. When we reached out to those offices, only one, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, responded to our request for comment: The bureau told us to talk to local law enforcement, which had told us to talk to the bureau. The International Association of Chiefs of Police also did not respond to a request for comment, but in the past it has officially encouraged genealogy companies to work with law enforcement and has written that this technique “has enormous potential benefits for public safety, the clearing of innocent parties, and the provision of justice to victims’ families.”

Right now, there are no uniform standards for deciding when to use genetic genealogy. “I’d love to say that it’s a science and that there’s a very rigorous and rigid process, but my impression, frankly, is that it’s much more random than that,” says Daniel Medwed, a criminal-law professor at Northeastern University. “My hunch is that it’s up to the individual detectives’ creativity and savviness.” Three criminal-justice experts separately suggested that detectives and criminal investigators, more than 80 percent of whom are white, might unconsciously gravitate to cases with victims of the same race.