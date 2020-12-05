But. These were not the only climate stories of 2020. This year has been so jammed with news—much of it with urgent, imminent, and life-altering implications—that I think many people might have missed the most important climate developments.

2020 was a monumental year for climate news—and it would have been even if Biden had lost. Many of the world’s most powerful institutions changed how they thought about climate change this year. Climatic upheaval and the energy transition, both of which had long figured distantly in leaders’ planning, became a near-term economic issue.

So 2020, I’d wager, is the year that the climate became the economy. If Biden’s policy reflects that change—for instance, he named Brian Deese, a financier and one of President Barack Obama’s top climate advisers, to lead the National Economic Council—then it’s because he’s aligning with that new consensus as much as setting it.

So, with that in mind, here are the top five climate stories of 2020:

1. The most important story of 2020 was President Xi Jinping’s announcement that China would aim to start reducing its carbon pollution by 2030—and achieve net-zero by 2060. His promise, which came in two sentences in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September, was a total surprise. But it was crucial.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It is responsible for 30 percent of global carbon pollution, and—unlike the rich countries of North America and Europe—its emissions are still growing. China’s model of economic growth is also dependent on creating mind-bending amounts of carbon-intensive steel and concrete. (As a certain type of global thinker will never tire of repeating, China poured more concrete from 2011 to 2013 than the U.S. did in the entire 20th century.)

So China’s vow is significant in its own right: It signifies the future elimination of a colossal amount of CO₂. It shows, too, that China’s ruling party is worried about climatic turbulence. As the historian Adam Tooze has written: “It is precisely because the Communist Party regime is bent on shaping the next century that its leader takes climate change seriously.” It also reveals—as a December speech by Xi did, too—that China is willing to compete with the West over who can cut carbon the fastest.

But it points to a more important development than even that, I’d argue. China set the pattern for rapid 21st-century development through its coal and construction-heavy economy. (A pattern modeled, of course, on the United States and Europe.) If Xi can figure out how to peak China’s carbon pollution while the country still grows economically, then China could fashion a new kind of development model for other countries to follow. Such a model wouldn’t just reduce existing emissions from China, but prevent future emissions from other countries—because they would be able to follow China’s lower-carbon path.