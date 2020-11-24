Stripe may now have more knowledge of the carbon-removal market than any other private company. In this era of greenwashing and sustainable everything, its program, called Stripe Climate, is one of the most compelling corporate climate initiatives now running.

The term carbon removal refers to any technology that extracts carbon from the atmosphere and stores it for a long time. Trees, which inhale carbon as part of photosynthesis and lock it into wood, comprise the simplest form of carbon removal. But trees have their downsides: They take up real estate, require decades of care, and, in a disastrous wildfire, can burst into flame—and release their stored carbon back into the sky. Above all, they can store carbon for only a few centuries. To really tackle climate change, we need to ferret carbon out of the atmosphere for 1,000 years or more.

That requires technological carbon removal. Well into the 2010s, technological carbon removal seemed completely conjectural, a nice-to-have but still very notional idea. Removing carbon is inherently difficult, at a physical level, because capturing a molecule of carbon dioxide takes more energy than would be generated by burning that molecule. So capturing all the carbon pollution released since 1850, for instance, would require more energy than all fossil fuels have generated since that year.

Then, in 2018, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announced that the world might need to remove 1 trillion tons of carbon by the end of the century if it hoped to avoid more than 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. It also needed to start soon: By the 2030s, humanity has to begin removing tens of millions of tons of carbon each year.

Suddenly, carbon removal seemed essential. Money surged into the sector; one CEO reported receiving five investment offers in one day. At the same time, a new crop of companies began to experiment with new forms of carbon removal. And other companies already in the sector, such as Climeworks and Carbon Engineering, became better known.

That was roughly when Stripe got involved, too.

Until last year, Stripe followed the standard playbook for a climate-concerned Bay Area start-up. It powered its operations with renewable energy, and it sometimes paid to plant trees, but it did not study carbon removal, much less purchase it. But then the company’s executives became intrigued by the idea of zeroing out Stripe’s historic carbon pollution—of removing all the carbon that it had emitted since its establishment, in 2010. They were willing to spend up to $1 million on the project.

“We got a positive response from the carbon-removal community, because the field is so starved for capital that a million dollars will raise eyebrows,” Ryan Orbuch, a Stripe project manager who’s been deeply involved with this initiative, told me.