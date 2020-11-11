“Males and females didn’t evolve until very, very late in the game,” Sarah Otto, a zoologist at the University of British Columbia, told me. If sex and attraction are so much older than males and females, attraction has to be about more than sexual differentiation and gender.

When Logsdon first started thinking about how to imagine ancient-eukaryote sex in the early 2000s, he had an idea: Since plenty of single-celled eukaryotes reproduce without mating, he could look at their genes to find out which ones did reproduce sexually. He assumed that some would have the genes for sex, and some wouldn’t.

But Logsdon discovered something unexpected: All the eukaryotes he looked at had the genes for sex. Not all of them used them, but they all had them. This means that the last eukaryotic common ancestor, or LECA, the ancient predecessor of everything from humans to slime mold, must have been sexual.

So what did attraction and sex look like for LECAs?

“The fossil record for these creatures basically doesn’t exist,” Joseph Heitman, a microbiologist at Duke University, told me. “What we know comes from looking at DNA from existing organisms and tracing back.” But if you grill a bunch of scientists on microorganism sex, you end up with something like this possible reality:

It’s 2 billion years ago. A lonely LECA swims through a crowded ocean.

“Imagine being in a huge sea, surrounded by other species, with no potential mates in sight,” Otto said.

Suddenly, another LECA swims by and notices the first. The courtship begins.

“Even for them, sexiness mattered, and they invested substantial energy in being attractive,” Otto said. “No makeup was involved, but perfumes were.”

LECAs couldn’t see or hear. But they could smell. Their perfumes were pheromones—chemicals many organisms send out as signals to other creatures. These can be incredibly strong; moths can detect each other’s pheromones from miles away, Duncan Greig, a yeast-sex expert at the University College London, told me. LECAs would have seduced one another with pheromones.

“They’re kind of waving to each other. It’s courtship, in a way,” Grieg said.

The pheromones tell LECAs they’re the same species. In a sea full of bacteria and archaea, LECAs didn’t want to flirt with the wrong single-celled creature.

But not all perfumes are created equal. Organisms that send out more pheromones are more attractive. After all, putting tons of energy into producing pheromones shows strength.

“It’s rather like knights competing for the favor of some princess,” Greig added.

It works. The LECAs are smitten. So they go through meiosis, giving birth to little clones with only half the DNA of an adult. These newborn half-LECAs swim toward one another, then circle each other. When they get close enough, one shoots out a handle, called a shmoo in modern-day fungi. This was named after a lumpy 1940s cartoon character that happened to resemble these appendages.