Those shortcomings meant that the denominator in the pandemic’s key equation—deaths divided by cases—was far too small at first, inflating the death rate. As more testing capacity became available through the year, the U.S. started to detect more infections. States now report 1.5 million tests a day instead of 150,000 tests a day, as they did for much of April. Even now, though, no one is quite sure how many people have been infected; Bedford’s ballpark figure is that three out of four infections still go unconfirmed. (Other estimates are even higher.)

The numerator has also changed during the pandemic. As testing improved, doctors and nurses found new ways of treating patients, aided by medications like dexamethasone and new treatments like monoclonal antibodies, which Trump received during his infection and has raved about since. Public-health interventions—such as lockdowns, social distancing, and masking—helped “flatten the curve,” reducing the strain on emergency rooms and intensive-care units. The upshot: According to public-health groups, such as Prevent Epidemics, that have reviewed published research that looks at data up to August, death rates fell.

A quick comparison of the spring and summer surges demonstrates the change. While the number of cases reported in the summer far exceeded totals from the spring, the death rate and peak of deaths were lower.

Some people in this country, including those in the highest echelons of our government, like Scott Atlas, the Stanford radiologist who now sits on the coronavirus task force, have done everything they can to play down the danger of the virus in the United States. However, in spite of improvements, COVID-19 remained deadly long after the spring: More people have died since June 15 than died before that date, even though the outcome of cases in general has improved. On average, more than 850 Americans have died on average since July 11, back when case numbers were a quarter of what they are now.

This month, Bedford saw case numbers rising quickly and began to ask the obvious question: How many people might die during the third surge? Using data from the COVID Tracking Project, he built a simple method to analyze the death rate. He knew that because COVID-19 kills people slowly, often after days or weeks in the hospital, reported deaths lag behind confirmed cases. State health departments make the lag even longer: They are buckling under the strain of the pandemic, and it takes days, at least, for a person who has died alone in a hospital to be counted among the official death statistics.

But the data are not available to make precise calculations of that lag. So Bedford looked at state-level data to find the best match between case numbers in the past and death numbers some days later. What he found was that plotting the seven-day average of deaths today and the seven-day average of cases 22 days ago maximized the correlation between cases and deaths. At the national scale, you can see how well these numbers parallel each other in the chart below.

Once Bedford settled on this lag period—which roughly squared with a CDC estimate from the summer—he wanted to know how many of the cases reported 22 days ago would translate into deaths. He called this simple calculation of deaths today divided by cases a few weeks ago the “lagged case-fatality rate.” Then he calculated it going back in time.