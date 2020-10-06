Taking care to make sure that they weren’t being followed, Monod and Noufflard bicycled to the scheduled meeting six miles south of Paris. As Monod approached the hideout, he was wracked with the same question that had preceded similar clandestine meetings: Should he continue on and walk into the building, and risk never seeing his wife and children again, or just turn around and go back home?

He went inside the house. Other officers soon arrived, and the meeting went off without a hitch. That evening, the BBC broadcasted another stream of messages, including four phrases signaling to the Paris branch of the Resistance that they were to execute their sabotage plans: The invasion was on.

Monod was a man who took chances. He was one of the few early joiners of the Resistance, narrowly escaping arrest in 1940. Three years later, he made two secret trips to Switzerland to solicit arms and other supplies from the Allies. Once the invasion was under way, he crisscrossed boulevards and barricades under fire to help coordinate the uprising that liberated Paris.

But he was also someone who understood chance better than anyone in his day. He was not a mathematician or a bookie, but a biologist, and an extraordinary one at that: A pioneering molecular biologist, he would go on to win a Nobel Prize. Monod spent his life studying what he dubbed “the secrets of life”—the mysterious workings of genes that determine the properties of living things. And at the center of those secrets was the role of chance. He would deploy the idea beyond the realm of science, using it to powerful political and philosophical ends.

Monod was keen to hurl himself back into research after the war, but that hope didn’t last very long. He was once again compelled into action, but this time, the threat wasn’t an invading army but simply an esoteric scientific matter—or at least it seemed that way at first. As Monod discovered, the dispute was really a clash between two competing Cold War ideologies. And this world-shaping conflict hinged entirely on the idea of chance.

In August 1948, Monod read in one of the leading French Communist newspapers about a great debate between Soviet biologists that had just taken place at a meeting of the Lenin Academy of Agricultural Sciences, which oversaw the USSR’s crop breeding. On one side were biologists who subscribed to the principles of heredity discovered by the scientists Gregor Mendel and Thomas Hunt Morgan, namely the idea that organisms carry two alternative versions of each trait in their chromosomes, which are inherited at random by their offspring. On the other side were adherents of the Soviet botanist Trofim Lysenko, who denied these principles.

For Monod, who had spent a year working in Morgan’s lab at Caltech, the news from Moscow was shocking and puzzling. The USSR had once been home to many respected geneticists. What would cause them to reject a half century of science, Monod wondered? And just who was this Lysenko?