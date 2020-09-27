Tree-killing microorganisms, like the microfungus responsible for Dutch elm disease, have been criss-crossing the world for centuries, shipped along with exotic trees and shrubs, timber and wood products, even packaging. In the 20th century, a slew of epidemics hammered home the message that hitchhiking bacteria and fungi—the rusts and blights and their kin—and the fearful fungus-like phytophthoras are seriously bad news for agriculture, forestry, and natural wooded habitats. Yet despite those woeful experiences and the tougher biosecurity measures that they prompted, the number of arrivals is rising.

With wildfires growing fiercer and more frequent and world leaders vowing to plant trillions of trees to help restore nature and tackle the climate emergency, there’s an urgent need to find ways to fight future epidemics. The United Nations has declared this the International Year of Plant Health, so it’s a good time to see how we’re doing. And the blunt answer is: badly, but with bright spots that offer some hope that things will improve.

“We are getting better at it because we are better equipped, but at the same time the challenges are increasing,” says plant-disease epidemiologist Stephen Parnell of the University of Salford in England, who presented the case for surveillance in the Annual Review of Phytopathology. “We need to get ahead of epidemics, not just monitor the damage. If we don’t, we stand to lose many more species and billions of trees that we depend on for so much.”

In their native ranges, trees and pathogens evolve in tandem: Trees acquire resistance, pathogens try harder, trees ramp up their defenses another notch—and so on until they reach a sort of truce where trees tolerate infection and the pathogen does little harm. Transport those particular pathogens elsewhere, though, and all bets are off. Cast loose among defenseless trees, seemingly mild microbes can turn nasty and fell whole forests. Virtually every part of the world has experienced a loss so traumatic that it’s left a permanent scar on the public consciousness.

Take the U.S.: It lost great swaths of the magnificent chestnut forests that once stretched from Maine to Alabama, from the East Coast to Michigan and southern Illinois—an event considered one of the world’s worst ecological disasters. The killer was chestnut blight, a fungus native to China and Japan that was introduced with ornamental Japanese chestnuts in the early 1900s. In susceptible trees like America’s native chestnut, the blight kills live tissue just beneath the bark, eventually blocking supplies of water and nutrients. In the 40 years after the Bronx Zoo first reported it in 1904, the fungus killed more than 3 billion native trees.

Read: Coffee rust is going to ruin your morning

Australia’s heartbreaker was (and still is) cinnamon fungus, an untreatable root-rotting phytophthora from Southeast Asia that poses such a risk to the nation’s native trees it’s officially designated a “key threatening process.” It was first identified in Australia in the 1930s, with lethal potential that really hit home in the mid–20th century after it began to destroy the country’s Jarrah Forest, an internationally important hotspot of biodiversity that’s home to hundreds of unique species. The fungus attacks roots, starving trees of water and nutrients and progressively killing them from the top down —a phenomenon known as dieback. The disease is now widespread in Australia; it has attacked more than 40 percent of native plant species. That includes half of the endangered species in the Jarrah Forest, with some close to extinction.