When Balazs Gardi set out to photograph California’s wildfires last month, he avoided the towering infernos and burning edifices. He went where the flames crept slowly over the land or were all but extinguished. After 9/11, Gardi spent more than a decade chronicling America’s wars in the Middle East, and there he came to understand that the image that most grabs the viewer’s attention does not necessarily prompt the deepest reflection. With the fires, he took the smoke and debris as his main subjects, and what few colors he captured, he later stripped away. His intent, he says, was to represent the fires as a nascent norm, a fact following inevitably from our own actions, that, in time, we will come to accept.

Gardi lives in Oakland, but he and his family were in Dallas on a road trip when, in mid-August, thousands of lightning strikes set the Bay Area ablaze. He promptly boarded a flight home. From the sky, he saw dark smoke blossoming out of the cloud cover.